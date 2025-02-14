Mickey 17: First reactions praise Robert Pattinson’s performance and a scene-stealing Mark Ruffalo; Another Bong Joon-ho masterpiece?

The first reactions to Mickey 17 praise the film as another masterpiece from Bong Joon-ho with brilliant performances from the cast.

The release of Bong Joon-ho’s highly anticipated sci-fi movie Mickey 17 has been pushed back multiple times, but it seems the wait will be worth it, as the first reactions on social media are extremely positive. These types of reactions typically are, but I’m inclined to believe that Mickey 17 will be another winner for the director. You can check out the first reactions below!

Bong Joon-ho’s #Mickey17 is an absolute riot and Robert Pattinson further proves why he is one of the best, most versatile actors working today.



The first half is tremendous – funny, violent, endearing, and then it settles into something more powerful and timely in classic… pic.twitter.com/5fFPBijhSF — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 14, 2025

I really liked most of #Mickey17. Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon-Ho together in this sci-fi world works great.



BUT – the movie pivots to having very familiar & obvious political parallels that undercut much of that, making it feel too real to be as fun as it wants to be. pic.twitter.com/QpDjN4z8nZ — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) February 13, 2025

Director Bong Joon Ho follows up Parasite with the zany #Mickey17 – a thrilling, unexpected sci-fi drama which feels incredibly urgent to today’s world



You’ll instantly fall for Robert Pattinson’s brilliant performance, with Mark Ruffalo’s sleazy politician being a highlight too pic.twitter.com/XEqwb3jm1z — Emily Murray (@EmilyVMurray) February 13, 2025

#Mickey17 is a chaotically charismatic, thought-provoking cautionary tale. Pattinson gets truly lost in this role + Ruffalo steals every scene. I wish it was coated in more traditional darkness, less black comedy. Nonetheless, it left me w/ a new POV on humanity + morality. pic.twitter.com/fp81c2QEan — Liam (@LiamTCrowley) February 13, 2025

Bong Joon-ho has crafted another masterpiece with #Mickey17, a deeply heartfelt and uncomfortably funny musing on capitalism, colonization, and corruption with a sublime cast. It’s a perfect film for our time, and Director Bong’s best English-language film yet. pic.twitter.com/5ZZLWU0Ori — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) February 13, 2025

#Mickey17 is weird, twisted, and what I love about Bong Joon-Ho's work. Truly some of the most out there storytelling there is but it is a hard hitting look at colonization, consumerism, and more. Plus you can never have "too many" Robert Pattinsons pic.twitter.com/pa2AQG6Otx — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) February 13, 2025

#Mickey17 is a perfect blend between Snowpiercer and Okja – another weird and highly original picture from master Bong joon-ho. Robert Pattinson solidifies again as one of our most interesting actors, Mark Ruffalo steals every scene, but Naomi Ackie is the real standout. Cinema! pic.twitter.com/yPo0ufH4qB — Mia Pflüger (@justmiaslife) February 13, 2025

#Mickey17: Bong Joon Ho really doesn’t miss. A vicious commentary on the state of things in the world. The lengths we will go to survive in a capitalist existence will have you signing up to be an ‘Expendable.’ Mark Ruffalo is on fire in this, an even bigger & wilder performance… pic.twitter.com/c10QgQCBXD — Will Landman 🍥 (@WillTheLandMan) February 14, 2025

Director Bong does it again! #Mickey17 is mind blowing, hilarious, and his most epic film to date! Weird, smart, and wonderful, with a stellar dual performance from Robert Pattinson, and brilliant turns from Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo! @wbpictures pic.twitter.com/z13dgiai9a — The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) February 13, 2025

There were rumblings last year that Warner Bros. wasn’t sure what to do with the film. The frequent delays apparently came down to the studio not wanting to release Joon-ho’s director’s cut but instead put together a “ more accessible version. ” Thankfully, it seems that Joon-ho got his way in the end. “ With Okja and now Mickey 17, I was given the final cut as part of my deal, ” he told Empire last year. “ The studio respected my final cut rights. Of course, during the editing process there are many opinions and many discussions that happen. But this film is my cut, and I’m very happy about it. It was a long process, but it was always smooth and respectful. “

Pattinson knew the film would be something special, but has acknowledged that Boon-ho has a unique directing process. “ He’s an unusual guy, ” Pattinson said. “ Everyone on set was like, ‘What is happening?’ The movies you like most are the ones that feel so impossible at the beginning. It’s such a leap of faith — just sticking the landing is cool. “

The official synopsis for Mickey 17 reads: “ From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, “Mickey 17.” The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living. ” In addition to Pattinson as the various Mickeys, the film also stars Steve Yeun, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Naomi Ackie. The film is based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, with Bong Joon-ho writing the script and directing.

Mickey 17 will hit theaters on March 7th.