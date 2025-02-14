Mickey 17: First reactions praise Robert Pattinson’s performance and a scene-stealing Mark Ruffalo; Another Bong Joon-ho masterpiece?

The release of Bong Joon-ho’s highly anticipated sci-fi movie Mickey 17 has been pushed back multiple times, but it seems the wait will be worth it, as the first reactions on social media are extremely positive. These types of reactions typically are, but I’m inclined to believe that Mickey 17 will be another winner for the director. You can check out the first reactions below!
There were rumblings last year that Warner Bros. wasn’t sure what to do with the film. The frequent delays apparently came down to the studio not wanting to release Joon-ho’s director’s cut but instead put together a “more accessible version.” Thankfully, it seems that Joon-ho got his way in the end. “With Okja and now Mickey 17, I was given the final cut as part of my deal,” he told Empire last year. “The studio respected my final cut rights. Of course, during the editing process there are many opinions and many discussions that happen. But this film is my cut, and I’m very happy about it. It was a long process, but it was always smooth and respectful.“
Pattinson knew the film would be something special, but has acknowledged that Boon-ho has a unique directing process. “He’s an unusual guy,” Pattinson said. “Everyone on set was like, ‘What is happening?’ The movies you like most are the ones that feel so impossible at the beginning. It’s such a leap of faith — just sticking the landing is cool.“
The official synopsis for Mickey 17 reads: “From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, “Mickey 17.” The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.” In addition to Pattinson as the various Mickeys, the film also stars Steve Yeun, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Naomi Ackie. The film is based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, with Bong Joon-ho writing the script and directing.
Mickey 17 will hit theaters on March 7th.
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE