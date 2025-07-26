Jason Voorhees is back in teaser trailer for Sweet Revenge vignette

2025 marks the 45th anniversary of the release of one of the most popular horror movies ever made, Friday the 13th, the movie that launched my favorite franchise, and one that I feel is underrated, as it’s a great film that often gets overshadowed by its sequels. Last year, the Friday the 13th franchise rights holders at Horror Inc. announced that they were launching the Jason Universe , which would encompass “new Friday the 13th activations that will span a wide range of platforms from entertainment, games, immersive experiences, merchandise and more to be announced @JasonUniverse13 on social media or by visiting the official Jason Universe website.” Now, they’ve shared some information on what’s ahead for the franchise at a San Diego Comic-Con panel, unveiling a teaser trailer for the vignette Sweet Revenge from writer/director Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn) and a panel-exclusive message from the set of Crystal Lake, the upcoming TV series from A24 and Peacock.

A press release lets us know that the panel was moderated by Mondo’s Peter Santa Maria and featured Atomic Monster’s Judson Scott, filmmaker Mike P. Nelson, as well as Horror, Inc. executives Rob and Robbie Barsamian and CMO Sheri Conn. “ Attendees were treated to never-before-seen archival photos from the Barsamian family, favorite memories and anecdotes from the original 1980 film ” before focus turned to what’s next.

Said to be 13 minutes long, Sweet Revenge will be released through the Jason Universe YouTube channel and through a site hosted by Angry Orchard Hard Cider on August 13th. This is said to be “part of a larger collaboration” between Angry Orchard Hard Cider and the Friday the 13th franchise. Franchise owner Horror, Inc. is also producing the vignette, which they consider to be “the centerpiece of the franchise’s bold 45th anniversary campaign.” Here’s the official description: Fans will drop into a chilling weekend in the woods filled with blood-soaked surprises only Jason can deliver. You can watch the teaser in the embed above. During the panel, Nelson said “ his film is modern, but he wants to create the feeling we had when we saw Friday the 13th for the first time. He wants all the classic hallmarks of the F13 series: teens, Jason, kills, etc. ” He’s such a passionate fan of the franchise, he even got a bit choked up while talking about Sweet Revenge.

Brad Caleb Kane, who also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer of It: Welcome to Derry, the It prequel series that’s coming soon to HBO, is the creator and showrunner on Crystal Lake, which is currently in production with Linda Cardellini (No Good Deed) in the role of Jason Voorhees’ vengeful mother Pamela Voorhees (she was recently spotted on set) and Callum Vinson (Chucky season 3) as the young Jason Voorhees. Crystal Lake‘s version of Pamela is believed to be a mother who had given up a singing career to raise a special needs child and takes a dark turn when she loses her son . The cast also includes William Catlett (Black Lightning) as a character named Levon Brooks, who may be Crystal Lake’s chief of police; Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue) as Dorf, Gwendolyn Sundstrom (I’m Beginning to See the Light) as Grace, Nick Cordileone (Warrior) as Ralph, Joy Suprano (Best Foot Forward) as Rita, Danielle Kotch (Director’s Cut) as Claudette, Phoenix Parnevik (Bel-Air) as Barry, Nancy Nagrant (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Kay Christy, Victoria Russell (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) as Celeste, Natalie Shaw (Daredevil: Born Again) as Pinky, and Austin Colby (Pretty Thing) as Shep. Schuyler White (Haunt) will also reportedly appear in one episode as an adult Jason Voorhees.

Hunter Bolding from That Hashtag Show reports that the first look at Crystal Lake that was shown during the panel “ showed off the sets they’re filming on, and some of the practical effects used in the show. It shows off more of the actual town. But no look at Pamela Voorhees or any of the principle characters. ” Sheri Conn said they’ve been “working with partners who are huge fans of Jason on multiple media outlets like gaming, theme parks, and more. They want to expand and evolve their storytelling.” Robert Barsamian says after 45 years, they want another 45 years of Jason, they’re listening to fans and take their opinions into account. He says be patient with what they’re doing. Robbie says if they mess up, they’ll be sure to fix it. Fans love Jason and they’re going all in on trying to bring Jason back in different ways. There will be a Jason Universe haunted house at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights this year, where fans will be alive to relive their favorite kills in the Halloween Horror Nights house. “They’re going back to the 80s” and there will be multiple different Jasons to encounter throughout the house.

Attendees got a look at the new mask that was designed by Greg Nicotero, although it was noted that this is just a prototype and could be altered. They also got the first look at the version of the new mask that Spirit Halloween will be selling.

First look at the new Spirit Halloween Jason Universe mask on sale this Halloween season. #FridayThe13th #JasonUniverse pic.twitter.com/4eCoFQ7U5g — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) July 26, 2025

Robbie Barsamian confirmed that a new movie and a new game are coming from Jason Universe, but no further details were given.

In the meantime, there’s Sweet Revenge and Crystal Lake to look forward to. What did you think of the Sweet Revenge teaser? Are you glad to see that Jason Voorhees is back, even if it’s in a 13 minute Angry Orchard Hard Cider short? Let us know by leaving a comment below.