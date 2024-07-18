Jaws 3D 4K release is getting slammed for AI remastering

The upcoming 4K Ultra HD release of Jaws 3D is getting slammed by fans for what appears to be some aggressive AI remastering.

Next week, Jaws 3D (as well as Jaws: The Revenge) will be released on 4K Ultra HD, but the release has come under fire because it appears that some fairly aggressive AI was used to help restore the movie.

Owing to the 3D process used to film the movie—which divided a 35mm film frame in half along the middle—Jaws 3D has never been the best-looking movie on home media. The film has always had a great deal of grain and some frame distortion, but the AI processing has smoothed things over just a little too much, as well as turning the background characters into rather horrifying creatures.

If these screen grabs from reddit are true, then the Jaws 3 and 4K UHD's are just AI upscales.



Approach with caution. pic.twitter.com/wZt4FtWB5P — Rob's Media Vault (@Robsmediavault) July 17, 2024

I'm hearing they A.I.'d it to get it that way, but I love JAWS 3D (probably a little too much) and did screen grabs comparing the current Vudu digital copy transfer, the MoviesAnywhere transfer (both different), and the 4k transfer now on Peacock… pic.twitter.com/41IIcDfQLG — Jared Rivet (@jaredrivet1) July 18, 2024

Here's a direct A/B.



Jaws 3D is *effectively* 16mm when viewed in 2D. They shot each "eye" on the same 35mm film strip.



The 2D version on the Blu-ray isn't perfect, but it is a pretty authentic representation of how the film looks.



The 4K's HDR color timing is fantastic, no… pic.twitter.com/OkPJwiWsuQ — carty™ (@cartycinema) July 4, 2024

While some won’t be bothered by this AI remastering on the Jaws 3D 4K release, it does appear to be a deal-breaker for many. This isn’t the first time AI remastering has reared its head, as the 4K release of James Cameron’s True Lies also proved to be controversial. I’m certain AI will continue to play a part in the remastering process of select movies, but it feels as though we’re back in the early days of DNR with overly waxy faces and a complete absence of grain. The technology will doubtlessly continue to improve, but at the moment, it’s looking rough.

Jaws 3 stars Dennis Quaid as Mike Brody, the son of Martin Brody, who is now the chief engineer at SeaWorld Orlando. When a giant thirty-five-foot Great White Shark infiltrates the park and begins killing the employees, it’s up to Mike to save the day, all in glorious 3D. The film is also famous for representing the height of Quaid’s cocaine habit in the ’80s, with the actor later saying that he was high in “every frame” in which he appears.

If you were hoping to pick up Jaws 3D on 4K next week, does this AI remastering change your mind about buying it, or are you not bothered?