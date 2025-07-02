Jaws is coming back to theatres, including IMAX screens, in August

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest movies ever made, director Steven Spielberg’s classic shark thriller Jaws, which first reached theatres on June 20, 1975. To mark the occasion, Jaws will be getting an IMAX release beginning on August 28th. It will also be getting a theatrical re-release on non-IMAX screens beginning on August 29th. You can check out the IMAX trailer in the embed above. Tickets are available at THIS LINK.

Directed by Spielberg from a screenplay by Peter Benchley and Carl Gottlieb that was based on a best-selling novel by Benchley, Jaws has the following synopsis: When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island, police chief Martin Brody wants to close the beaches, but mayor Larry Vaughn overrules him, fearing that the loss of tourist revenue will cripple the town. Ichthyologist Matt Hooper and grizzled ship captain Quint offer to help Brody capture the killer beast, and the trio engage in an epic battle of man vs. nature. The film stars Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw, Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton, and a shark called Bruce.

The movie recently aired during a three-hour block on NBC, and it was the most-watched primetime telecast of the night. Jaws is also on the Peacock streaming service through July 14th, accompanied by its three sequels and a Spielberg introduction. It can be found paired with other “Trouble in the Water” movies like Piranha, 47 Meters Down, Night Swim, and Captain Phillips. Plus, there’s the new 4K UHD and Blu-ray release, which includes the never-before-seen documentary, Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story. New Jaws products in fashion, toys, publishing, collectibles, and more are also in the works.

Have you been celebrating the 50th anniversary of Jaws, and will you be catching an IMAX screening of the film in August? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I won’t be able to see it in IMAX, but I will definitely be watching it at home on July 4th. I watch the movie on July 4th every year.