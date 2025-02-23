Jennifer Carpenter on why Debra Morgan won’t be in Dexter: Resurrection

If there’s one series that really doesn’t need to have gone on as long as it has, it’s Dexter. The original eight season show had kind of written itself into a corner over the years, ending in what we can all objectively say was a lousy finale. Then came the unnecessary – but fairly well-received – follow-up, New Blood. And then a prequel series for some reason. And now – despite the insistence and apparent evidence that Dexter Morgan actually died at the end of New Blood – he’s coming back for Resurrection. But one person who won’t be by his side is sister Debra Morgan.

Speaking with People, Jennifer Carpenter outright said she has no involvement with Dexter: Resurrection, with herself and Debra Morgan moving on. “I am pretty focused where I am, and I feel like I’ve completed that box. I’m proud of it.” Even still, she wishes the team luck, adding, “I hope that they’re having a wonderful time. And I’m so happy for the fans to have more to chew on.”

While Debra Morgan was killed off in the series finale of the original Dexter run, she was brought back as her brother’s new “Dark Passenger”, the weight and urge he carries with him. It gave Carpenter something interesting to do with the character but she – having died in the last episode of the original series – could really only do so much in that capacity. Carpenter would be nominated for every single season of Dexter at the Saturn Awards, taking home one win for Best Supporting Actress on Television. She was also part of the nominated cast at the SAGs for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series four times.

While Debra Morgan won’t be returning for Dexter: Resurrection, past characters Angela Batista (David Zayas), Harry Morgan (James Remar) and Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott) will be. Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman have also joined the cast as newcomers, with Dinklage playing a billionaire who serves as a primary antagonist and Thurman as his head of security.

How do you feel about Debra Morgan being absent from Resurrection? Is it the best move or could they have made it work out?