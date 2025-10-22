Movie News

How Jeremy Irons made his Die Hard villain memorable

By
Posted 2 hours ago
jeremy irons die hardjeremy irons die hard

Topping 1988’s Die Hard would prove to be no easy feat; and while none of the sequels ever matched the original, there are some extremely good qualities in the initial sequels. Sure, Jeremy Irons would never match Alan Rickman, but his Simon Peter Gruber in Die Hard with a Vengeance left his own distinct mark. And it all comes down to some hair dye and an egg.

Speaking with GQ about some of his most memorable roles, Jeremy Irons had no choice but to chat about the brother of Hans Gruber in Die Hard with a Vengeance. “I thought he was a wonderful character. He lived outside society, did his own rules. He took blame for what he did if he went wrong. But games and playing with people, that suited my personality. I find it very easy to slip into Simon.” One key trait that would work to his advantage would be adding some dye to his locks; in other words, Simon Peter Gruber was only blonde because Irons wanted him to be. As far as his shirt went, that was discovered on a whim, and Irons cheekily insisted that Bruce Willis was inspired enough that he took a similar haircut route for The Fifth Element.

But there’s another moment that Jeremy Irons particularly remembers from Die Hard with a Vengeance: that in which Gruber shoots Zeus (Samuel L. Jackson). As far as the moment in which Gruber scarfs down an egg before firing into Zeus, he said it goes back to his time working on stage with Glenn Close in Mike Nichols’ production of The Real Thing. While rehearsing, Nichols suggested Close take to a Mars bar for dramatic effect. Irons would then use this tactic for David Cronenberg’s Dead Ringers and Adrian Lyne’s Lolita. “It’s a very useful comic [approach], sort of. And I think the egg was to take the edge off in much the same way. Food can be very useful – it can be a pain in the ass…but at moments is quite useful. It just helps.”

Where would you rank Jeremy Irons’ Simon Peter Gruber in Die Hard with a Vengeance as far as the actor’s performances go? Was he a worthwhile villain compared to Hans? Give us your take below!

Source: GQ
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Mathew Plale
News Editor
3,161 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 12 Angry Men, 2001: A Space Odyssey, All the President’s Men, read more Almost Famous, Annie Hall, Bicycle Thieves, Carnal Knowledge, Cinema Paradiso, Dick Tracy, Double Indemnity, Halloween, Harold and Maude, In Bruges The Killing, Magnolia, Minnie and Moskowtiz, Modern Times, Paris, Texas, Rosemary’s Baby, Taxi Driver

Likes: Film history, movie marathons, top 5 lists, black coffee, the Muppets, read more ‘90s alternative, New Hollywood, Groucho, Zevon, that picture of Dalí walking an anteater

Latest Die Hard With a Vengeance News

See More

Movie News

Poll: What’s the best Die Hard sequel?

Posted 12 months ago
With the holiday season approaching, everyone is going to be watching Die Hard, but what about the sequels? What is the best one? Take our poll!
die hard with a vengeance

JoBlo Originals

Die Hard With a Vengeance: Revisiting a Bruce Willis Classic

Posted 3 years ago
Bruce Willis has been in the news lately, with his tragic Aphasia diagnosis and then the ghoulish news that he sold his likeness to a Deepfake company (which has since been debunked). In this episode of Revisited, we look back...

Latest Movie News

Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: BadlandsMarvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 3 hours ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?
Director Robert Eggers' werewolf movie Werwulf is now filming, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, and Willem Dafoe starringDirector Robert Eggers' werewolf movie Werwulf is now filming, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, and Willem Dafoe starring

Horror Movie News

Robert Eggers’ Werwulf is now filming

Posted 4 hours ago
Director Robert Eggers' werewolf movie Werwulf is now filming, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, and Willem Dafoe starring
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Greenland: Migration
  7. Send Help
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Mortal Kombat 2
  10. The RIP

Breaking News

The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 2 weeks ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 3 hours ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?