Poll: What’s the best Die Hard sequel?

With the holiday season approaching, everyone is going to be watching Die Hard, but what about the sequels? What is the best one? Take our poll!

This week, on our JoBlo Live Stream, our host Kier Gomes and his special guest, Taylor James Johnson (the man behind our series, What Happened to this Celebrity) decided to rank to Die Hard movies. You can watch the episode above, but while the top choice, Die Hard, was a bit of a no-brainer, they had a pretty interesting discussion with their viewers about the best sequel. So, in this week’s poll, we’re opening it up to our readers. What is the best Die Hard sequel? Renny Harlin’s Die Hard 2: Die Harder? John McTiernan’s Die Hard With a Vengeance? Len Wiseman’s PG-13 Live Free or Die Hard? Or, God forbid, John Moore’s A Good Day to Die Hard? Let us know by taking the poll below!