Martial arts legend Jet Li returns in Blades of the Guardians trailer

Jet Li has been keeping a low profile for the last decade, with very few appearances in movies, but the actor is set to return in Blades of the Guardians, which is undoubtedly a cause for celebration. This marks the martial arts legend’s first movie since playing the Emperor of China in Disney’s live-action Mulan film released in 2020. You can check out the trailer for Blades of the Guardians above.

What is Blades of the Guardians About?

Based on the manhua of the same name written and illustrated by Xianzhe Xu, Blades of the Guardians follows “ a high-stakes escort mission that spans the Western Regions and Chang’an, sending shockwaves through the martial arts world. Various factions are drawn into the fray, all vying for the fame and fortune tied to the ‘Heaven-ranked Most Wanted Fugitive’ Zhishilang. Thus begins a perilous escort journey that will shape the fate of the realm. “

The Blades of the Guardians trailer doesn’t feature too much of Jet Li, but it is great to see him again. The film also stars Wu Jing (Wolf Warrior 2), Nicolas Tse (Customs Frontline), Yu Rongguang (New Police Story), Tony Leung Ka-fai (The Shadow’s Edge), and Kara Hui (Sakra).

Directed by Yuen Woo-ping (Drunken Master), the film is scheduled to hit theaters during the 2026 Chinese New Year.

Some Classic Jet Li Movies Have Been Released on 4K

I don’t need to tell you that Jet Li has made some absolutely fantastic films throughout his career, and a few of them have even received a 4K release. Shout Factory released The Jet Li Collection last year, a 4K set which includes The Legend, The Legend II, Tai Chi Master, Fist of Legend, and The Bodyguard from Beijing.

Shout Factory is also set to release The Swordsman Trilogy on March 3, which features Jet Li starring in the second installment. However, although the first film will be presented in 4K Ultra HD, the two sequels—Swordsman II and The East is Red—will only be available on Blu-ray, and some fans are a little upset by that choice.