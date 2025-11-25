Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday director Adam Marcus breaks down his controversial sequel

The Friday the 13th franchise is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion, a convention called Crystal Lake Nightmares was recently held in California, featuring dozens of guests that had a hand in bringing my favorite franchise to the screen. JoBlo’s own Ryan Cultrera was in attendance and had the chance to talk to many of the guests, including the maker of one of the most divisive entries in the franchise: Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday director Adam Marcus! Ryan had a great chat with Marcus that went on for more than 25 minutes, and you can watch it in the video embedded above.

Directed by Marcus, who worked on the script with Dean Lorey and Jay Huguely, Jason Goes to Hell has the following description: After dying, coming back, taking Manhattan and dying again, Jason Voorhees is now back as a body snatcher in Jason Goes to Hell, an impossibly fun slice of campy supernatural slasher action! Jason Voorhees is finally dead! Or is he? After being blown to smithereens in a sting operation, the infamous killer’s body is taken to the morgue in Youngstown, Ohio. But Jason can’t be killed so easily, and his stillbeating heart possesses the body of the coroner performing his autopsy. The now body-hopping Jason begins hacking and slashing his way back to his stomping ground of Crystal Lake, where his last living relatives, Diana, her daughter Jessica and her newborn baby Stephanie still reside. Only by them can he be truly killed, and only through them can he be reborn, and Jason is determined to return to full power. Can the last remaining Voorheeses survive long enough to finally send Jason to hell for good? Featuring fan favorite Kane Hodder as Jason and spectacular special effects by industry legends Howard Berger, Robert Kurtzman and Greg Nicotero of KNB EFX Group, Jason Goes to Hell is a madcap entry in one of the most lasting and entertaining franchises of all time! Kane Hodder is joined in the cast by John D. LeMay, Kari Keegan, Steven Williams, Allison Smith, Erin Gray, Steven Culp, Rusty Schwimmer, Leslie Jordan, Billy Green Bush, Andrew Bloch, Kipp Marcus, Richard Gant, Adam Cranner, Julie Michaels, Michelle Clunie, Michael B. Silver, and Kathryn Atwood.

