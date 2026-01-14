Our Own JimmyO celebrates 20 years at JoBlo with a tattoo!

Jimmy

JoBlo.com and Arrow in the Head have been my home for twenty years. Starting as a reviewer for the site, WAY back in 2006, was a dream come true. I was convinced to apply for a position by The Arrow himself (John Fallon). Reflecting now, every experience I’ve had here has been nothing short of incredible.

Growing up, movies were my lifeline—classic films and modern cinema were my everything. Having such a variety of cool movie lovers all working together, I finally found my people. And yes, that includes you: the JoBlo readers and viewers.

Since those early days, I’ve watched our CEO, Berge Garabedian (Mr. JoBlo himself), continually find new, accessible ways to bring our content to fans. You’ll find me covering interviews, with the occasional event thrown in. Chatting with talented actors, writers, and directors has been one of the most incredible journeys of my life.

One episode in that journey involved me getting my first ever tattoo when I covered the junket for the Jeff Nichols film The Bikeriders. Once Tom Hardy told me how much he liked it – I was hooked (watch that interview HERE!).

As anyone with ink knows, you can’t stop at just one. Since then, I’ve become a regular at Studio City Tattoo with Anthony Romero, a true artist I trust completely. My appreciation for both the process and the artwork has only grown. With my 20th anniversary at JoBlo approaching, I reached out to Mr. Garabedian and asked about a little idea I had.

The impact that JoBlo has had on me is immesurable. The crew here has always impressed me. And yes, during interviews, I’ve had the talent explain how much they love JoBlo. Spending two decades with the site has been a time of learning, and I’ll never forget all the crazy nights at Comic Con with this amazing crew.

So when it came to getting a tattoo, it was time for something special. I went back to Anthony for my latest piece: the classic JoBlo logo. That symbol means everything to me—a beacon in the world of online movie conversation. A place that changed my life for the better. Now, it’s a permanent part of who I am and what I do at the site. I couldn’t be happier.

Check out the whole experience:

JoBlo/Arrow in the Head, Berge, John, Chris Bumbray, and all the talented writers here make me proud every day. Thank you to our staff, our readers, and the studios that trust us with their stories. And yes, we continue to share our love and knowledge of movies.

As I celebrate two decades with JoBlo, I look forward to the stories still to come. JimmyO at JoBlo is a title I wear with pride. And after twenty exciting years, I look forward to many more!