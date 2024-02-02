JoBlo Horror: Our Genre YouTube Channel Passes 500k Subscribers!

Our JoBlo Horror YouTube Channel has just passed 500K subscribers, and we wanted to thank all of our loyal viewers for supporting us from day one!

As we enter a new month, our YouTube Channel, JoBlo Horror, has surpassed the 500,000-subscriber mark! Hitting this milestone is not an easy feat, but because of all of you wonderful horror fans out there, you made it happen. JoBlo Horror is, of course, home to all the latest horror movie trailers, celebrity interviews and clips, but we don’t stop there (we are horror fans ourselves, after all)! Several times a day, we post classic clips, trailers, and behind-the-scenes videos from our favorite horror films over the decades, maybe even some you have forgotten about. We’re talking movies like The Wraith, The Lost Boys, Bad Moon, and Slither to all-time classics such as The Terminator, Predator, and Child’s Play.

But wait, there’s more!

On the JoBlo Horror Channel, you will also find original content and exclusive celebrity interviews, with episodes dropping throughout the week. Our line-up of original programming includes shows like Show Me the Sequel, Horror Hall of Fame, Deadly Duos, and Scary Studies.

We here at JoBlo love horror and want to celebrate the genre all celebrate the genre all year long. We are BEYOND PROUD of hitting this milestone and want to thank each and every one of you subscribers out there who want to celebrate horror with us. As Stu Macher once said, “It’s a scream, baby!” Are you not a subscriber yet and love horror just as much as we do? Head over to our channel and hit that subscribe button. While you’re at it, stab the little notification bell right next to it to be notified when all our content drops.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to all of you gorehounds out there for keeping us going. And in return, we promise to continue to deliver all the gory bits.

Here are some recent highlights from the channel: