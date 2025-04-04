JoBlo Friday Night Flicks live stream looks back Val Kilmer’s career, checks out Superman footage, and digs into CinemaCon

The OFFICIAL JoBlo Originals’ Live Stream, Friday Night Flicks with Kier Gomes, is back! You can watch the show on our JoBlo Originals channel (or via the embed above) – TONIGHT at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT.

Just a few days ago, we received the devastating news that the legendary Val Kilmer has passed away at the age of just 65. We’ve paid tribute to Kilmer here on JoBlo by putting together a list of his 10 greatest roles and pointing out that he deserved more credit and accolades for his performance in The Doors – and on tonight’s live stream, Kier will be taking a look back over Kilmer’s career.

As you might have noticed, entertainment news this week was dominated by reports from the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas. JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray and Lance Vlcek were at the event, sending in reports daily, letting us know about everything Sony, Lionsgate, Warner Bros., Universal, Amazon MGM, Paramount, and Disney showed off during their panels. Kier will be digging into the information we received, with a special focus on the new Superman footage that was unveiled during the Warner Bros. panel.

If you want to pay tribute to Val Kilmer along with Kier and hear about some of the CinemaCon highlights, make sure to WATCH LIVE and participate in the chat!

What else would you like to hear Kier weigh in on during the Live Stream tonight? Let us know in the comments, and tune in TONIGHT at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT right HERE!