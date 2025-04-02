10 Greatest Val Kilmer Roles

The passing of Val Kilmer is a great loss for the world of cinema. While cancer took away his voice many years ago, it’s hard to look at the 90s without seeing his massive impact. Just look at all the tributes that his colleagues have made for him. He was clearly a very special person. It’s always tough when any iconic actor passes away, as their long and storied careers are a presence in our lives, giving us a seemingly deep connection. We get to know them through their craft and attach to their roles. And there are few actors I’ve attached to more than Mr. Val Kilmer.

From the smarts and coolness of Chris Knight, to the quick-witted Gay Perry, all the way to what may be one of the greatest characters in all of cinema in Doc Holliday. Kilmer just knew how to give us intriguing performances, with characters that always stood out from the rest of the cast. Even his sillier performances like Cunth in MacGruber or appearing as “himself” in Life’s Too Short, Kilmer was willing to be the butt of the joke. So let’s dig through his filmography and see what stands out, as we look at our 10 Favorite Val Kilmer performances.

And I should note that I didn’t include Kilmer’s wonderful documentary VAL, since it technically wasn’t a “role” of his and simply provided us insight into his life. (If you haven’t seen it, I can’t recommend it enough.)

10. Batman Forever – “Bruce Wayne/Batman”

I know, I know. But let me explain: It wasn’t until Kilmer’s wonderful documentary (and his autobiography) that I finally gained an appreciation for his version of The Dark Knight. Kilmer was fascinated with the psychological torment that Bruce Wayne has gone through and the PTSD he suffers from. He viewed this with the same level of seriousness as he did any of his roles. It’s a love and care that didn’t exactly exist around the superhero genre at the time. And while the movie he’s in has it’s issues, I appreciate what he brought to the table and think he makes for a great Bruce Wayne.

9. The Prince of Egypt – “Moses”

Widely considered one of the most underrated animated films of all time, I’m sure there are many that don’t even realize that Kilmer voices Moses. It works so well that he completely blends in with the story being told. Even non-religious folks (like myself) are able to get lost in the story, and it makes me wish we received more Kilmer in animation. This is going to be a running theme here: I wish Kilmer were in more genres.

8. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang – “Gay Perry”

The film that saved Robert Downey Jr’s career also gave a bit of life to Kilmer’s. And it’s no surprise, as Gay Perry is a highlight and was so great to be able to see him wade back into the comedy waters. His sharp delivery is only matched by his sharper dressware. He has so many great lines that I can’t even choose one as a favorite. He and Downey Jr are an underrated pairing and who knows if the film would have worked without him.

7. Real Genius – “Chris Knight”

Growing up, if Real Genius was airing on television, you can be sure that it was playing in my house. Riding off of his Top Secret success, Hollywood hadn’t quite figured out that Kilmer was a stud dramatic actor, so we still got to see him in some comedic roles. Chris Knight is smart and is a mentor figure that we all wish we had growing up. This film feels like a warm blanket and is one of the most underrated feel-good comedies of the 80s.

6. Top Gun – “Iceman”

Kilmer plays such a pompous asshole in this and it’s glorious. He’s the perfect nemesis for Cruise’s Maverick. And it was wonderful to see him reprise the role in Top Gun: Maverick. This really helped break Kilmer into bigger movies and, despite not having nearly as much screentime as you’d expect (only about 10 minutes) yet he managed to make Iceman a pop culture touchstone.

5. The Doors – “Jim Morrison”

There are plenty of stories about the intense method acting that Kilmer did for this role, and it clearly paid off. He loses himself in the role of Jim Morrison. While plenty can be said about the movie itself and Oliver Stone’s lack of historical accuracy, it’s hard to deny that Kilmer completely disappears, maybe even moreso than the material deserves.

4. Top Secret – “Nick Rivers”

Kilmer’s first-ever film role showed his incredible comedic chops. Playing Nick Rivers, a rockstar turned spy, Val is able to show off an absurd understanding of physical comedy. If anything, it’s a shame that we didn’t get more of Kilmer in these kinds of roles. The jokes per minute are out of control, and it’s a perfect blueprint for how to properly parody something.

3. Willow – “Madmartigan”

Kilmer is able to give us to perfect blend of humor and heroics as Madmartigan. He can be comic relief one minute and a straight-up badass the next. It’s such a unique role, where you expect one thing and constantly get another. It’s too bad he wasn’t in good enough shape to reprise his role in the Willow TV series. Even if it’s been wiped off of every streaming service.

2. Heat – “Chris Shiherlis”

I was a late-comer to Heat, and while Pacino and DeNiro were no doubt phenomenal, it was Kilmer that stood out to me the most. He’s absolutely tragic; a man torn between the loyalty he has for his crew and his desire to get out of this life. I’m curious to see what Austin Butler does in Heat 2 (if it all happens as expected), but he has massive shoes to fill.

1. Tombstone – “Doc Holliday”

Some may view it as hyperbolic, but I just view it as appropriate: Doc Holliday is one of the greatest roles in all of cinema. There is so much subtlety and nuance with his performance, while still fitting in with the aesthetic of the world. He makes a physically weak man feel like he can move mountains. And provides us with an exchange that cemented him as an all-time great. You can be our Huckleberry any day, Val.

What are some of your favorite Val Kilmer performances? Were there any we missed? Let us know in the comments below!