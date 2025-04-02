Stars pay tribute to Val Kilmer after the news of his passing

Many fans and peers of Val Kilmer pour their adoration and tributes to the actor as they mourn his passing.

Many film fans and Hollywood peers have taken to social media to pay tribute to their favorite wingman. Val Kilmer is encapsulated in pop culture as Iceman from Top Gun, but his incredible body of work exceeded to some notable performances, which includes the monumental task of portraying Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone’s The Doors. Deadline reports that Nicolas Cage, who worked with Kilmer on Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, remembered him fondly and praised his turn in The Doors, “I always liked Val and am sad to hear of his passing. I thought he was a genius actor. I enjoyed working with him on Bad Lieutenant, and I admired his commitment and sense of humor. He should have won the Oscar for The Doors.”

Val would also hold his own up against Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in Heat. Director Michael Man would also pay tribute by saying, “While working with Val on Heat, I always marveled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val’s possessing and expressing character. After so many years of Val battling disease and maintaining his spirit, this is tremendously sad news.”

On social media, many have also shown respect to Kilmer. Matthew Modine posted, “RIP Val Kilmer. If it wasn’t for our chance encounter at the Source in 1985, I may never have been cast in FULL METAL JACKET. Thanks, Val.”

Antonio Banderas would simply post, “Rest in Peace, Val Kilmer.”

Piers Morgan wrote, "RIP Val Kilmer, 65. Played so many great roles but for me, he will always be Iceman. The way Tom Cruise got him back for the Top Gun sequel, knowing how ill he was, was incredibly poignant and brought a tear to my eye in the cinema."

RIP Val Kilmer, 65.

Richard Roeper would post, “One of my favorite early Val Kilmer appearances is in ‘Real Genius.’ Val did something special with a typical 1980s cynical rebel/wisecracker role, giving his character a layer of big brother warmth. It’s actually kind of sweet.”

Vincent D’Onofrio wrote, “@valkilmer was a uniquely talented guy. An artist who wore different hats. He was quite something. Of a generation of wonderful actors Val stood out. We worked a few scenes together over the years. So fun. He was a blast to work with. He was inventive and honest in his work. Val was a helpful person. Always kind to me. Always. He cared. He loved art. He’ll be missed. My thoughts are with his children. Sending warmth.”