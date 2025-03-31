Michael Mann reveals he recently completed the screenplay for Heat 2 and turned it into Warner Bros.

Michael Mann is now waiting to hear back from the studio after working on Heat 2 for over a year. Mann has stated that audiences are ready for a new story in the Heat universe. “It’s sustained in culture. It’s known,” Mann said. “I could delude myself into thinking that the whole world is familiar with it, but when you check out its prominence in home video for over 20 years, this thing really has legs. People are still watching it, people are still talking about it. It’s a brand. It’s kind of a Heat universe, in a way. And that certainly justifies a very large ambitious movie.“ It has also been rumored that his Ferrari star, Adam Driver, and Elvis star, Austin Butler, are attached as a young McCauley and Shiherlis, especially as Butler was training at a gun range last year.
According to Variety, Michael Mann has revealed that the script for Heat 2 is now finished and he has submitted it to Warner Bros. The prolific director of such films as The Last of the Mohicans and The Insider recently sat down with Vulture to discuss the film’s status. In the interview, Mann updates readers that he “just finished the screenplay and handed in the first draft.” When the publication tried to find out more information, Mann responded, “Any more than that, I can’t talk about. But it’s an exciting project.”
Also, during his interview, Mann would reflect on his career as a director and spoke on his legacy in the film industry, “I’m not a journeyman director; I’d like to be, because I love shooting. But I put a lot into a film, and so I think sometimes they have layers of relating.” Mann continued to explain the films in his illustrious resume, “They’re not simple. They may be totally accessible — not all my films, but some of them may be accessible just as something that’s going to flow, just going to occupy you for two hours, or two hours and 45 minutes in the case of Heat and Insider — but there’s also a lot there because my ambition was to put a lot of depth into it.”
