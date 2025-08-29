Arrow Video’s November Blu-ray and 4K releases include Deadly Friend, The Mask, Speak No Evil, and more!

Arrow Video, the video division of Arrow Films, is known for releasing horror and cult films on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K. Today, the company unveiled the new titles they’ll be releasing this November – and they have some interesting films in the mix, including the troubled Wes Craven production Deadly Friend, the Chuck Russell / Jim Carrey classic The Mask, and the 1960 romantic comedy The Apartment. Let’s go over the list:

Chilling horror and Sci-fi, Wes Craven and a smokin’ 90s comedy! Say hello to November at Arrow Video! What titles are you pre-ordering this month? pic.twitter.com/Qscu63f4r8 — Arrow Video (@ArrowFilmsVideo) August 29, 2025

Deadly Friend is set for a limited edition Blu-ray release in the UK.

Fresh from creating an all-time horror icon when he introduced the world to Freddy Krueger, director Wes Craven once again returned to the world of sinister suburban secrets with Deadly Friend, a tragic tale of teen love and technological terror. Nightmares don’t just happen on Elm Street!

Paul Conway is new in town. A teenage computer genius who built his own robot helper, BB, he lives alone with his mother, but is soon settling in, making new friends and falling in love with the girl next door, Samantha. But Samantha’s father is an abusive alcoholic who one night loses control, leaving his daughter in a coma. Unable to accept the loss, Paul turns his genius toward bringing her back, with deadly results.

With a screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin, who would later write Jacob’s Ladder and Ghost, Deadly Friend stars Kristy Swanson (the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as the titular deadly friend and Matthew Laborteaux as the twisted teenage Frankenstein who cannot let her go.

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS: – High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation – Original lossless mono audio – Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing – Brand new audio commentary by film critics Stacie Ponder and Alexandra West – Hey Sam, Nice Shot, an archival interview with actress Kristy Swanson – Written in Blood, an archival interview with screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin – Samantha’s Symphony, an archival interview with composer Charles Bernstein – Robots, Ramsey, and Revenge, an archival interview with special make-up effects artist Lance Anderson – The Tragedy of Samantha Pringle, a brand new visual essay by film critic BJ Colangelo – March of the Pigs, a brand new visual essay by film critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas – Trailers and TV spots – Image gallery – Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Robert Hack – Illustrated collectors’ booklet featuring new writing by author and critic Guy Adams

The Mask is getting limited edition Blu-ray and limited edition 4K releases, but the two releases will have the same special features.

NEW UK, US & CA TITLE: The Mask (Limited Edition 4K UHD) https://t.co/c5d29YgM0Y pic.twitter.com/trCmRKw9iV — Arrow Video (@ArrowFilmsVideo) August 29, 2025

From the director of Eraser, The Blob and A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 3: Dream Warriors comes The Mask, a wildly inventive live-action comic book adaptation with Looney Tunes flair, and one of the most iconic comedy films of the 1990s.

Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey), a mild-mannered bank clerk in Edge City, can’t bring himself to approach Tina Carlyle (Cameron Diaz), a stunning nightclub singer who’s captured his heart. Everything changes when Stanley discovers an ancient mask with supernatural abilities, unleashing a bold, unstoppable and uncontrollable version of himself: the Mask. With reality-bending powers and boundless cartoon energy, Stanley becomes a whirlwind of mischief, soon attracting the attention of both the police and a crew of dangerous criminals.

With groundbreaking visual effects, off-the-wall humour and non-stop energy, The Mask is now available in a stunning new director-approved 4K restoration and packed with smokin’ bonus features!

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS: – 4K restoration of the film from the original camera negative by Arrow Films approved by director Chuck Russell – 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) – Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio, lossless stereo audio – Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing – Archive audio commentary with Chuck Russell – Archive audio commentary with Chuck Russell, New Line co-chairman Bob Shaye, screenwriter Mike Werb, executive producer Mike Richardson, producer Bob Engelman, ILM VFX supervisor Scott Squires, animation supervisor Tom Bertino and cinematographer John R. Leonetti – The Man Behind the Mask, a newly filmed interview with Chuck Russell – From Strip to Screen, a newly filmed interview with Mike Richardson, Mike Werb and Mark Verheiden – Green Faces Blue Screens, a newly filmed interview with visual effects supervisor Scott Squires – Sssssssplicin’!, a newly filmed interview with editor Arthur Coburn – Ask Peggy, a newly filmed interview with actor Amy Yasbeck – Toeing the Conga Line, a newly filmed interview with choreographer Jerry Evans featuring never-before-seen rehearsal footage – Terriermania, a new video essay by critic Elizabeth Purchell on canine sidekick Milo – Archival featurettes Return to Edge City, Introducing Cameron Diaz, Cartoon Logic, What Makes Fido Run, The Making Of, on-set interview bites with the cast and director and B-Roll footage – Deleted scenes, with optional commentary by director Chuck Russell – Theatrical trailer – Image gallery – Reversible sleeve featuring two original artwork options – Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and original production notes – Double-sided fold-out poster featuring two original artwork options – Six postcard-sized reproduction artcards

The Apartment gets the limited edition 4K UHD treatment:

NEW UK TITLE: The Apartment (Limited Edition 4K UHD) https://t.co/BXPelng23y pic.twitter.com/xjacngng8F — Arrow Video (@ArrowFilmsVideo) August 29, 2025

In 1960, following the success of their collaboration on Some Like it Hot, director Billy Wilder (Ace in the Hole, Sunset Boulevard) reteamed with actor Jack Lemmon (Grumpy Old Men) for what many consider the pinnacle of their respective careers: The Apartment.

C.C. Bud Baxter (Lemmon) is a lowly Manhattan office drone with a lucrative sideline in renting out his apartment to adulterous company bosses and their mistresses. When Bud enters into a similar arrangement with the firm’s personnel director, J.D. Sheldrake (Fred MacMurray, The Caine Mutiny), his career prospects begin to look up… and up. But when he discovers that Sheldrake’s mistress is Fran Kubelik (Shirley MacLaine, Irma la Douce), the girl of his dreams, he finds himself forced to choose between his career and the woman he loves…

Winner of five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, The Apartment features a wealth of Hollywood’s finest talent on both sides of the camera at the top of their game. By turns cynical, heart-warming and hilarious, Wilder’s masterpiece now shines like never before in this stunning 4K UHD presentation.

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS: – 4K restoration from the original camera negative – 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) – Original lossless mono audio – Optional lossless 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio remix – Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing – Audio commentary with film producer and historian Bruce Block – The Key to the Apartment, an appreciation by film historian Philip Kemp – Select scene commentary by Philip Kemp – The Flawed Couple, a video essay by filmmaker David Cairns on the collaborations between Billy Wilder and Jack Lemmon – A Letter to Castro, an interview with actress Hope Holiday – The Writer Speaks: Billy Wilder, an archival interview from the Writers Guild of America’s Oral Histories series – Inside the Apartment, a half-hour making-of featurette from 2007 including interviews with Shirley MacLaine, executive producer Walter Mirisch, and others – Magic Time: The Art of Jack Lemmon, an archive profile of the actor from 2007 – Theatrical trailer – Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Ignatius Fitzpatrick – Collector’s booklet featuring writing on the film by Neil Sinyard, Kat Ellinger, Travis Crawford and H.V. Hyche

The Danish film Speak No Evil is getting a limited edition Blu-ray release in the UK:

NEW UK TITLE: Speak No Evil (Limited Edition Blu-ray) https://t.co/57zM5YT5vA pic.twitter.com/lHzonuYLC3 — Arrow Video (@ArrowFilmsVideo) August 29, 2025

Debuting at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, Christian Tafdrup’s Speak No Evil, co-written with his brother Mads, is a shocking psychological horror film which stunned audiences and critics alike, leading to a Best International Film win at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards and a 2024 Hollywood remake starring James McAvoy.

During a summer vacation in Tuscany, Italy, a reserved Danish family – Bjørn and Louise and their young daughter Agnes – befriend an outgoing Dutch couple, Patrick and Karin, holidaying with their young boy, Abel. Four months after returning home, Bjørn receives a surprise postcard from Patrick, inviting the Danes to spend a weekend at their countryside house in the Netherlands. But when Bjørn and Louise arrive, the supposedly idyllic and relaxing weekend soon starts to unravel as they try their very best to stay polite in the face of mounting unease.

Driven by incredible performances and a menacing score from Sune Kølster, Tafdrup’s Danish original expertly blends a dark comedy of manners with an ominous sense of dread – escalating towards a truly terrifying climax that reveals the horrors that lie await in the face of complicity and silence.

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS: – High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation – Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio – Brand new audio commentary with co-writer/director Christian Tafdrup and co-writer Mads Tafdrup, recorded exclusively for Arrow Video in 2025 – Six never-before-seen deleted scenes with optional commentary by co-writer/director Christian Tafdrup and co-writer Mads Tafdrup – Tragedy of Manners, a brand new video essay by filmmaker Jen Handorf investigating the illusions of safety within civility – Original trailer – Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Time Tomorrow – Illustrated collectors’ booklet featuring new writing on the film by Tori Potenza and Natasha Ball

The sci-fi action film Red Planet, which was a critical failure and a box-office bomb when it was released back in 2000, is now getting the limited edition 4K UHD treatment:

NEW UK, US & CA TITLE: Red Planet (Limited Edition 4K UHD) https://t.co/2DlDTyjSRo pic.twitter.com/f6eweMF5dx — Arrow Video (@ArrowFilmsVideo) August 29, 2025

Val Kilmer and Carrie-Anne Moss headline the sci-fi adventure Red Planet, an exciting glimpse into a future where humankind’s last hope for survival rests on escaping the bounds of Earth and colonising the cosmos.

In the not-so-distant future, the ecological crisis on Earth has taken a turn for the worse, and humanity’s only hope may lie in seeking refuge on neighbouring Mars. After years of unmanned missions to terraform the planet, a crew of astronauts aboard Mars-1 are finally sent to establish Earth’s first Martian colony. But a giant solar flare sends their landing module crash-landing on the planet, leaving our pioneers stranded in a harsh crimson wasteland. As the crew battle the elements and rising inner tensions, they soon discover that Mars’ newly formed atmosphere has had unexpected and terrifying consequences.

With a stellar supporting cast including Tom Sizemore and Terence Stamp and cinematography by Peter Suschitzky (The Empire Strikes Back), Red Planet is an out-of-this-world spectacle presented here in stunning 4K Ultra HD.

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS: – 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) – Original lossless DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio – Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing – The Martian Chronicles, a brand new interview with visual effects supervisor Jeffrey A. Okun – Suit Up, a brand new interview with helmet and suits designer Steve Johnson – Angry Red Planet, a brand new visual retrospective with film critic Heath Holland – Deleted scenes – Theatrical trailer – Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Griffin – Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Mark A. Altman

Also in Arrow Video’s November line-up is the Peter Hyams / Sean Connery sci-fi movie Outland; we shared the news and info on that one at THIS LINK.

