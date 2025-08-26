Arrow Video announced a limited edition 4K Blu-ray for the Sean Connery sci-fi Outland

Arrow Video is releasing a limited 4K Blu-ray of the Sean Connery sci-fi movie from Peter Hyams — Outland. Along with Connery, the movie stars Peter Boyle and Frances Sternhagen. The music is also done by the legendary Jerry Goldsmith. And if you need a reason to watch it (or just find out about it), check out Chris Bumbray’s THE BEST MOVIE YOU NEVER SAW article on it! The new physical media release is due to hit retailers on November 4.

The description reads,

“EVEN IN SPACE, THE ULTIMATE ENEMY IS MAN.

Writer-director Peter Hyams (Capricorn One, 2010, The Relic) takes classic Western tropes off-world and into the future in sci-fi thriller Outland, starring Sean Connery as a federal marshall assigned to keep the peace on a distant moon.

Con-Am 27 is a mining facility on Io, one of Jupiter’s largest moons. Six hundred million miles away, the gravity there is one sixth of what it is on Earth, and there is no breathable atmosphere. The work is hard, the bonuses big and productivity is breaking all records. But people are dying. Every so often they just snap. The secret? A drug that can keep its miners working days on end, but over time results in burn-out and psychosis. When new Marshall William O’Niel (Sean Connery) investigates, he uncovers a deadly conspiracy and finds his life under threat from a company that will stop at nothing to keep him quiet.

A chillingly prophetic depiction of corporate greed and exploitation with muscular direction from Hyams, and a stellar performance from Connery, Outland arrives on 4K UHD in a brand new restoration that is out of this world.”

4K ULTRA HD LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS