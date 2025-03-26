Warner Bros. announces the 6-film 4K Blu-ray collection of the Sean Connery James Bond films

Bring home the ones that started it all. The Sean Connery James Bond collection is remastered and heading to retailers this spring.

Late last year, it was announced that a number of Warner Bros. classics would be making their way onto 4K Blu-ray remaster releases. The titles for this year’s releases included Lethal Weapon, Amadeus, Constantine and David Fincher’s Seven. It would also be announced that a collection of the Sean Connery James Bond films was to be sold in a new set. Blu-ray.com has reported that Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will be making the classic Ian Fleming spy movies available to retailers on June 3.

The description reads,

“Complete your James Bond Collection with this 007: Sean Connery Complete 6-film 4K Collection. All Sean Connery films available for the first time on 4K Blu-ray in a beautiful, limited edition exclusive Steelbook Library Case.”

The collection includes 6 Steelbooks featuring unique art, all 6 007: Sean Connery films on 4K Blu-ray and Digital, and all of it is housed in a Steelbook Library Case.

DR. NO (1962)

Terence Young directs this action feature based on the novels by Ian Fleming. Secret Service agent James Bond (Sean Connery) is sent to Jamaica to investigate the murder of one of his colleagues. It transpires that the island is being used as a base for the terrorist organization SPECTRE who, under the guidance of the despotic Dr. No (Joseph Wiseman), have developed technology to divert rockets launched from Cape Canaveral.

FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE (1963)

Agent 007 (Sean Connery) is back in the second installment of the James Bond series, this time battling a secret crime organization known as SPECTRE. Russians Rosa Klebb (Lotte Lenya) and Kronsteen are out to snatch a decoding device known as the Lektor, using the ravishing Tatiana (Daniela Bianchi) to lure Bond into helping them. Bond willingly travels to meet Tatiana in Istanbul, where he must rely on his wits to escape with his life in a series of deadly encounters with the enemy.

GOLDFINGER (1964)

The powerful tycoon Auric Goldfinger has initiated Operation Grand Slam, a cataclysmic scheme to raid Fort Knox and obliterate the world economy. James Bond, armed with his specially equipped Aston Martin, must stop the plan by overcoming several outrageous adversaries.

THUNDERBALL (1965)

Led by one-eyed evil mastermind Emilio Largo (Adolfo Celi), the terrorist group SPECTRE hijacks two warheads from a NATO plane and threatens widespread nuclear destruction to extort 100 million pounds. The dashing Agent 007, James Bond (Sean Connery), is sent to recover the warheads from the heart of Largo’s lair in the Bahamas, facing underwater attacks from sharks and men alike. He must also convince the enchanting Domino (Claudine Auger), Largo’s mistress, to become a key ally.

YOU ONLY LIVE TWICE (1967)

During the Cold War, American and Russian spacecrafts go missing, leaving each superpower believing the other is to blame. As the world teeters on the brink of nuclear war, British intelligence learns that one of the crafts has landed in the Sea of Japan. After faking his own death, secret agent James Bond (Sean Connery) is sent to investigate. In Japan, he’s aided by Tiger Tanaka (Tetsuro Tamba) and the beautiful Aki (Akiko Wakabayashi), who help him uncover a sinister global conspiracy.

DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER (1971)

James Bond, equipped with an armoury of hi-tech gadgets, infiltrates a Las Vegas diamond-smuggling ring in a bid to foil a plot to target Washington with a laser in space. However, as 007 prepares to tackle the evil Blofeld, the mastermind who threatens to destabilise the world, he is captivated by the delicious Tiffany Case – but is she really a double agent?