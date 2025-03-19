Bring Riggs and Murtaugh home in a new 4K Blu-ray release of Lethal Weapon

Get ready to bust Dixie! Soon, you’ll be able to bring Riggs and Murtaugh home to meet the family as Warner Bros. is releasing a new crisp ultra-high-def transfer of the 1987 Richard Donner classic Lethal Weapon. Last year, Warner Bros. announced the release of the buddy cop pop culture staple along with other studio titles. The original street date looks to have changed as Blu-ray.com is reporting that the new 4K physical media transfer of Lethal Weapon will now be hitting retailers on April 29. The film catapulted Shane Black as his script for this film was a hot property in Hollywood. The movie stars Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, Gary Busey, Mitchell Ryan, and Tom Atkins.

The description reads,
“Following the death of his wife, Los Angeles police detective Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson) becomes reckless and suicidal. When he is reassigned and partnered with Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover), Riggs immediately clashes with the older officer. Together they uncover a massive drug-trafficking ring. As they encounter increasingly dangerous situations, Riggs and Murtaugh begin to form a bond. Riggs’ volatile behavior might just help them apprehend the criminals — if it doesn’t kill them both first.”

There were no special features reported as of yet, although the package is set to include a couple of poster replicas, character cards and behind-the-scenes cards. The concept art can be viewed below.

Lethal Weapon is a classic that we love to revisit every now and then, and last year, it made our list of The Best Christmas Action Movies at number 2. Although, it’s very close to our number 1, Die Hard, we still celebrated it by saying, “The film would solidify its holiday classic status by staging the first big gunfight at a Christmas tree lot. Nothing gets us in the holiday spirit like some bad guys getting their comeuppance. Of course, as this is an L.A.-based film, we don’t get any snow to give you that cold holiday season feeling, but occasionally, a Christmas tree and lights will pop up to remind you when the movie was set. The film ends with a pile of dead bad guys, a lovely Christmas meal for Riggs and his new surrogate family, and Elvis singing, ‘I’ll be home for Christmas.'”

