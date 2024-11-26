Lethal Weapon, Armageddon, Sean Connery James Bond films and a number of other titles are set to be released on 4K Blu-ray

A smattering of well-known classic titles are now on their way to the crisp realm of ultra-high-definition physical media. Bill Hunt of The Digital Bits has just unveiled a number of movies that have been announced to release in 4K Blu-ray early next year. We’ve reported earlier that the Pierce Brosnan/Linda Hamilton volcano film Dante’s Peak is set for a February 11 release, the same day will also see the 4K UHD release of Howard Deutch’s teen comedy Pretty in Pink (1986). It is said to feature Dolby Vision HDR and a new “Filmmaker Focus” featurette.

It has also been confirmed that Disney, who is the parent company of the Buena Vista label, has completed a 4K restoration of the Michael Bay 1997 disaster blockbuster Armageddon. On December 6, the Bruce Willis asteroid movie is set to screen in this remaster at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles as part of An Evening with Diane Warren. It is likely that following the screening, there might be a chance of a limited theatrical re-release and an Ultra HD Blu-ray released by either Disney or a boutique label. It was noted that the Criterion label had already taken part in a special DVD.

There was also an announcement of Warner Bros titles that are scheduled to release in the first half of 2025.

WBDHE has already announced David Fincher’s Se7en (1995) for release on 4K UHD on 1/7/25 .

. Francis Lawrence’s Constantine (2005) is planned for 2/18 .

. Miloš Forman’s Amadeus (1984) is planned for just a bit later on 2/25 .

. Richard Donner’s Lethal Weapon (1987) is also expected to arrive on 4K on 5/20.

On June 20, 2025, there will be a set released of the Sean Connery James Bond films. The six-film 4K set will include: