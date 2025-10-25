Outland: An obscure (but awesome) Sean Connery flick has been given a 4K redux

One of my favorite things to do here at JoBlo is to highlight obscure movies that deserve a lot more love. I’ve dedicated an entire column/series to it called The Best Movie You Never Saw, and one of the best movies I’ve ever covered is Peter Hyams’ 1981 movie Outland. A kind of quasi sci-fi remake of High Noon set on Jupiter’s Moon, IO, it stars Sean Connery as a Marshal set to enforce law on a mining colony who finds himself marked for death by the company administering the moon when he discovers a conspiracy. They hire gunmen to take him out, and with no one on the moon willing to help him, he has to take on the killers alone.

What’s particularly interesting about Outland is the period in which it was made. In ’81, sci-fi as a genre was in an interesting place. Star Wars had changed the game back in 1977 by introducing cutting-edge special effects, which allowed filmmakers to tackle science fiction and fantasy in a way no one ever really could before. But another very influential film was 1979’s Alien, a distinctly adult take on the genre, which introduced elements of horror. Outland is very much an offshoot of Alien, with it almost feeling like a spin-off of sorts, with the ominous company administered by the main villain (an against-type Peter Boyle) feeling like Weyland-Yutani.

Another reason Outland feels like a sequel to Alien is the fact that nine department heads were involved in the production design on both movies, while the film was produced by The Ladd Company, which was run by Alan Ladd Jr, who greenlit Alien as the head of 20th Century Fox. Indeed, just the next year, he would also be responsible for Blade Runner. And, they both have (amazing) scores by Jerry Goldsmith.

Sadly, Outland is still a pretty obscure movie, which is a surprise given that it’s a big-budget sci-fi action movie with Sean Connery as the hero. Maybe it’s due to the fact that – at the time it was made – Connery’s career was on a downslide, with him still struggling to come into his own post-James Bond (some believe Outland flopping pushed him towards agreeing to make Never Say Never Again). His real resurgence would begin with The Name of the Rose and Highlander in 1986, and The Untouchables in 1987. When it came out, Outland was a flop, and as such hasn’t had the place in the pantheon of classic sci-fi movies it deserves.

Thankfully, the good folks at Arrow Video have given it a deluxe 4K re-release, and this new edition is gorgeous. The movie looks superb in 4K, and it’s packed with interesting extras that explore its unique place in cinema history. Despite being a flop, Outland was important because it was the first film shot with the IntroVision front projection system, which was an important precursor to green screen. Many of the disc extras are devoted to explaining how the system came to be and its impact (many classic VFX shots, which, as the boys running from a train in Stand by Me, and Harrison Ford jumping from the bus in The Fugitive, were done with this process). Peter Hyams sits for an extended interview, as does DP Stephen Goldblatt, who admits that despite his credit, Hyams shot the film and only hired him to shoot the IntroVision scenes.

If you’ve never seen Outland, I highly recommend picking up this new set (buy it here), as its a movie ripe for rediscovery. It has tons of action, some really cool bladder gore fx, Connery in top form, a classic Jerry Goldsmith score, and that iconic Alien vibe. And, while you’re at it check out this episode of The Best Movie You Never Saw that I did on it!