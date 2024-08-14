JoBlo Upcoming Movies YouTube channel surpasses 100K subscribers!

JoBlo Upcoming Movies is a YouTube channel that features the latest in big blockbuster original content including exclusive interviews, reviews, movie previews, behind-the-scenes looks at the latest and greatest new movies and much more. We’re always proud and happy to see the number of subscribers climbing on our YouTube channels, and over the weekend the JoBlo Upcoming Movies officially surpassed the 100,000 subscriber mark! We’re sending a sincere thank you out to every one of you who has subscribed to the channel, and to show our gratitude we will continue to fill the channel with the best, most interesting content possible.

Content released through the JoBlo Upcoming Movies channel includes trailers and teasers for movies and TV shows, movie clips, interviews, and movie previews that also serve as companion pieces to the “Everything We Know” articles we posted here on JoBlo.com. Some of the most popular videos on the channel include the trailers for The Equalizer 3, Sisu, Fingernails, Boudica: Queen of War, Hijack, Expend4bles, and The Retirement Plan, a compilation of clips from Despicable Me 4, the Battle of Austerlitz clip from Napoleon, the Yellowstone season 5 teaser trailer, and movie previews that go along with our Everything We Know articles on 28 Years Later and the adaptation of Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot that has been sitting on a shelf at Warner Bros. for a while now.

