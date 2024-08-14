JoBlo Upcoming Movies YouTube channel surpasses 100K subscribers!

The JoBlo Upcoming Movies YouTube channel has officially surpassed the 100,000 subscriber mark. Thank you to everyone who has subscribed!

By

JoBlo Upcoming Movies is a YouTube channel that features the latest in big blockbuster original content including exclusive interviews, reviews, movie previews, behind-the-scenes looks at the latest and greatest new movies and much more. We’re always proud and happy to see the number of subscribers climbing on our YouTube channels, and over the weekend the JoBlo Upcoming Movies officially surpassed the 100,000 subscriber mark! We’re sending a sincere thank you out to every one of you who has subscribed to the channel, and to show our gratitude we will continue to fill the channel with the best, most interesting content possible.

If you’re not a subscriber yet, we’d be glad to add you as one. Just head over to the YouTube channel, then hit the subscribe button and the little bell so you’ll be notified whenever we upload a new video.

Content released through the JoBlo Upcoming Movies channel includes trailers and teasers for movies and TV shows, movie clips, interviews, and movie previews that also serve as companion pieces to the “Everything We Know” articles we posted here on JoBlo.com. Some of the most popular videos on the channel include the trailers for The Equalizer 3, Sisu, Fingernails, Boudica: Queen of War, Hijack, Expend4bles, and The Retirement Plan, a compilation of clips from Despicable Me 4, the Battle of Austerlitz clip from Napoleon, the Yellowstone season 5 teaser trailer, and movie previews that go along with our Everything We Know articles on 28 Years Later and the adaptation of Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot that has been sitting on a shelf at Warner Bros. for a while now.

Some of the popular videos from JoBlo Upcoming Movies have been embedded in this article. To see more, head over to the channel and go down the rabbit hole!

JoBlo Upcoming Movies YouTube channel surpasses 100K subscribers!
