JoBlo launches the Action 4K YouTube channel!

By
Posted 56 minutes ago

Launched in 1998, the JoBlo Movie Network branched out into the world of YouTube with the JoBlo YouTube Network in 2011 and has grown over the years with 13 separate channels, totaling over 19 million subscribers and more than 14.5 billion lifetime views. You can check out our YouTube stats and get links to all of the channels on JoBloYouTubeNetwork.com – but what we really want to bring your attention to today is the latest channel on the network: the JoBlo Action 4K channel!

The newly launched JoBlo Action 4K channel is for action fans, run by action fans, and will gather together 4K, Blu-ray HDR quality clips from several decades worth of action classics. The official description lets us know it will feature all of the coolest, most insane movie action sequences from the 80s, 90s and 2000s… all in gorgeous high-res 4K quality! Stay tuned for daily updates and more 4K insanity to come! And from what I hear, the range is even wider than mentioned in the description, as you can expect to see some clips that dip back into the 1970s as well. Basically, if a cool action movie has come out at any point in the last fifty years, you’ll see the most impressive moments from that movie on the JoBlo Action 4K channel.

In addition to celebrating the classics (old and recent), we’ll also be sharing exclusives from new movies.

If you love action, the JoBlo Action 4K channel is for you – so click over to YouTube and check it out, and don’t forget to subscribe while you’re there! We already have a couple weeks worth of clips on there, showing off some of the best moments from (as of right now) Charlie’s Angels, The Fast and the Furious, The Equalizer, Bad Boys II, King Kong, The Rundown, xXx, Men in Black, Resident Evil, Ghostbusters, and Ghostbusters II. There’s a lot more to come! Here are some of our most popular clips:

