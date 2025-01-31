JoBlo is hiring! We’re looking for expert thumbnail creators and more for our new Action 4K YouTube channel!

JoBlo is looking for exceptionally talented thumbnail creators to apply for an ADMIN position for our new Action 4K YouTube channel!

As our YouTube network continues to kick ass and take names, we’re looking for additional talents to get in on the ground floor of launching our new Action 4K YouTube channel! The gig requires a “particular set of skills,” with applicants armed to the teeth with Photoshop and digital art skills for creating eye-popping thumbnail images. What’s that old saying? Love what you do? Whoever takes on this fantastic opportunity must LOVE and know action movies inside and out! In addition to creating art for the channel, you’ll post clips throughout a portion of the day for our viewers. Additionally, the position involves becoming an ADMIN at our YouTube network, which has grown by billions since 2011.

Check out the posting below to learn more about this fantastic opportunity!

POSITION: Thumbnail/Photoshop expert including ADMIN of *new* YouTube channel

If you’ve always wanted to join the JOBLO team, now’s your chance! The JoBlo YouTube Network is growing faster than ever with 2024 showcasing our greatest growth since we launched our YT network back in 2011 with over 2.6 BILLION views last year alone, as well as an additional 3,200,000+ new subscribers across our 12 channels. Our network is the 3rd largest movie network on the entire platform….and we’re continuing to grow!

We will be adding new channels to our network in 2025 including one focusing on action-focused movie clips and so right now we’re looking to hire someone who knows their action movies inside-out, has free time on their hands and most importantly, can create the most eye-catching THUMBNAILS around! (and yes, using AI is allowed!)

If you love JoBlo and you love movies, you’re hungry and enthusiastic and ready to join our still-independent company as we continue to grow, keep on reading and apply within!

WHAT IS THE GIG?

You would be the main administrator of our *new* Action 4K YouTube channel. Mondays through Fridays, you would post between 4-6 movie clips a day, as per directives given to you by your immediate supervisor, who would be our Director of YouTube Strategy (Licensed Content). The better you know your action movies, the more likely that you are a great candidate for this job!

The responsibilities that come with the job include clipping and uploading said clips, titling them appropriately, tagging them in the back-end and obviously one of the most important aspects: create an eye-catching THUMBNAIL that would entice folks to click! You can see some examples below. We can train you on a lot of the YouTube stuff but you must be an expert at thumbnail creation/Photoshop. That is the biggest part of the job.

Some thumbnails will be screenshots from the movie, while others can be generated through AI and then polished to the best possible quality. There won’t be specific time limits and all the work can be done in bulk in advance as long as the posting schedule remains on point.

IS THERE TRAINING?

There is definitely some basic training as we’ve been doing the “YouTube thing” for 13 years now and we can definitely show you the ropes, but we can’t really teach you about photo altering programs like Photoshop (or the like) as well as AI software, so you should already have knowledge about that on your own. If you have previous experience “upscaling” HD clips to 4k, that’s an extra bonus!

WHAT ARE THE MAIN SKILLS REQUIRED FOR THE JOB?

– Thumbnail editing skills (with Photoshop experience necessary) and (this is IMPORTANT) the ability to make engaging thumbs.

– You should know how to use AI image generating tools.

– Previous experience working with 4K videos and/or upscaling HD to 4K tools

– Ideally previous experience running a YouTube channel

– High speed internet as you’ll be working with large video files.

– A big advantage is loving action movies and having watched a lot of them.

IS THERE ROOM FOR PROMOTION, HOW DO WE GET PAID, ETC….?

This is a freelance job so you can determine your own hours, although the most important thing is that you are always preparing videos + thumbnails in advance.

JoBlo has always hired online and promoted from within, so if you love movies and want to grow with one of the few independent movie fansites left in the world…this is the place for you!

We pay you via cheque or PAYPAL, whatever is your preference.

Please note that JoBlo will be covering the costs of any thumbnail editing software (like Photoshop). Additionally, we will pay for any AI tool(s) necessary for the job.

I’M INTERESTED, WHAT DO I DO?

If interested, please send an email to us at [email protected] and let us know WHY you think you are the perfect candidate for this job. IDEALLY you already have some experience running a YouTube channel, and if so, please share details of your previous gigs (only if they’re relevant – i.e. we don’t want to hear about that summer job at Baskin Robbins, for example or about your term paper on the history of bow building in the Baltics).

If you make it to the finalists, we will be asking you to create (and re-create) certain thumbnails from new trailers or older action clips, just to see what you can do.

To note, if you write in, attach your CV and simply say “I’m interested, hire me!”, we will not even look at your application. You need to show us that you UNDERSTAND what we’re looking for and if you already have some super HIGH RES thumbnail examples that you’ve already created, you can include them as well although try not to attach anything over 10MB via email, as it may not get through to us (use DropBox or WeTransfer instead). You have to be able to sell us on you….and your skills to do the job properly. What experiences and abilities do you possess that would make you the best person for this gig? Let us know and good luck to one and all!