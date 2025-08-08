The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs brings a Suitable Flesh / Mayhem double feature to Blu-ray and DVD

The Shudder streaming series The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is currently deep into its seventh season – and now, for the first time, the show is set to receive a physical media release! Fans recently started noticing listings for The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Blu-rays and DVDs showing up on sites like Amazon and Target – but there wasn’t accurate artwork, so it was a mystery what this 4 hour and 55 minute release would be. Now, the proper artwork has been unveiled, revealing that this is a double feature of the Joe Lynch-directed films Suitable Flesh and Mayhem! This double feature is set to be released on October 14th… and it appears to be limited quantity, because Amazon is currently sold out of the Blu-ray edition. Hopefully they’ll be restocking soon.

On The Last Drive-In, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movies, talking about their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema. The show is hosted by legendary drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs, who is joined on every episode by Diana Prince as Darcy the Mail Girl. The series is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings. Joe Bob hosted a screening of Suitable Flesh (with special guest Joe Lynch) on a June 21, 2024 episode of The Last Drive-In, and he hosted a screening of Mayhem (which was shown in a double feature with Tetsuo: The Iron Man) way back on June 5, 2020.

Described as an “erotic body-swapping horror,” Suitable Flesh is an adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s The Thing on the Doorstep and stars Heather Graham (Boogie Nights) and Judah Lewis (The Babysitter). Graham plays psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby, who becomes obsessed with helping a young patient suffering extreme personality disorder. But her desire to help leads her into dark occult danger as she tries to escape a horrific fate. Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator), Bruce Davison (X-Men), Johnathon Schaech (That Thing You Do!), and Graham Skipper (The Mind’s Eye) are also in the cast. Lynch directed the film from a screenplay by Dennis Paoli. Crampton produced the film alongside Bob Portal, Inderpal Singh, and Joe Wicker for Amp, in association with Eyevox Entertainment. Brian Yuzna served as an executive producer with Eyevox’s Rick Moore, Amp’s James Norrir and Nina Kolokouri, and Lynch.

Lynch directed Mayhem from a script by Matias Caruso. Here’s the synopsis: Derek Cho is having a really bad day. After being unjustly fired from his job, he discovers that the law firm’s building is under quarantine for a mysterious and dangerous virus. Chaos erupts throughout the office as the victims of the disease begin acting out their wildest impulses. Joining forces with a former client who has a grudge of her own, Derek savagely fights tooth and nail to get to the executives on the top floor and settle the score once and for all. Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) star. Parisa Caviani, Mehrdad Elie, Lawrence Mattis, Matt Smith, and Sean Sorensen produced the film, with Yeun executive producing alongside Buddy Enright.

Will you be buying The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs‘ Suitable Flesh / Mayhem double feature on Blu-ray and/or DVD? Let us know by leaving a comment below.