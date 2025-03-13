John Lithgow says Dumbledore might be his last big role

John Lithgow is made very aware that his age may be playing a factor in his roles going forward, so he sees Harry Potter as a final big project.

John Lithgow, Harry Potter, HBO TV series

John Lithgow’s career has spanned many years and stretched across stage, screen, TV screens and voice acting. There was exciting developments in the works when he was said to be in talks to play Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series. He, then, confirmed that he accepted it, saying, “Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid. But I’m very excited.” Lithgow said, “Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.“

Lithgow recently spoke with Variety, where he admitted he had “a lot of catching up to do” for the part. The Rule of Jenny Pen star also explained,

I don’t know the Harry Potter canon by heart as 98% of the world’s population seems to. It was a huge decision because it involves the next several years of my life. And I’m not young. I mean, this is the last big role I’ll probably play.”

He also stated that he didn’t take the decision to play Dumbledore lightly, “My big question to them was, ‘What is new about this? Why do more with the canon when it’s already been done so well?’ They just made it all sound very new.” Lithgow adds, “As the kids grew older [in the books], you learn more and more about Dumbledore, and he became a much more surprising, complicated character. They have described this to me, and I’ve got to discover it for myself and make it my own.”

Lithgow would also talk about his personal connection to the original Dumbledore actor, Michael Gambon. “I was a huge admirer of Michael Gambon. I never met him, but I always kind of idolized him. And Michael Gambon and I happened to have the same birthday, so I thought that was a kind of wizard-like touch,” He expounded.

