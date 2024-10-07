Joker: Folie à Deux: Todd Phillips breaks down the shocking ending

Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips breaks down the shocking ending which seems to be alienating fans.

By
Joker: Folie à Deux, ending

MAJOR SPOILERS for Joker: Folie à Deux. The much anticipated Joker sequel is now playing in theaters, but unlike the first movie, it doesn’t look as though fans will help it become another billion-dollar success story. Joker: Folie à Deux has proven to be rather divisive, with the ending in particular coming under fire.

Related
Francis Ford Coppola lends his support to Joker: Folie à Deux

If you’ve seen the film, you know that the sequel finds Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) stabbed to death by a fellow inmate, who promptly carves a Glasgow smile into his own face. It was a shocking end for the character, proving that Fleck was never going to become the Joker we know and love. Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips spoke with Entertainment Weekly to break down the ending and explain why Fleck ultimately rejects his Joker persona.

He realized that everything is so corrupt, it’s never going to change, and the only way to fix it is to burn it all down,” Phillips said. “When those guards kill that kid in the [hospital] he realizes that dressing up in makeup, putting on this thing, it’s not changing anything. In some ways, he’s accepted the fact that he’s always been Arthur Fleck; he’s never been this thing that’s been put upon him, this idea that Gotham people put on him, that he represents. He’s an unwitting icon. This thing was placed on him, and he doesn’t want to live as a fake anymore — he wants to be who he is.

Phillips continued, “The sad thing is, he’s Arthur, and nobody cares about Arthur.” The director added that Lady Gaga’s character never refers to him as Arthur until their final interaction. “[She’s] realizing, I’m on a whole other trip, man, you can’t be what I wanted you to be,” he said.

Given the ending to Joker: Folie à Deux, it makes all the more sense why Phillips has said that he doesn’t intend on returning for Joker 3. “It was fun to play in this sort of sandbox for two movies,” he said, “but I think we’ve said what we wanted to say in this world.

Related
Weekend Box Office: Joker Folie à Deux has a disastrous opening

Our own Chris Bumbray wasn’t a fan of the sequel, feeling that it only exists because the first movie made a boatload of money. “Perhaps Joker was too big of a hit not to get a sequel, but watching Joker: Folie à Deux, you get the distinct feeling that this was an exercise in style for Phillips rather than a sequel that HAD to be made,” Bumbray wrote. “As it is, though, this Joker sequel spins its wheels and winds up being an often dull courtroom movie livened up by occasional flights of fancy into musical numbers. Those sequences are the best in the film, as without them, this would feel like a wholly unnecessary epilogue to what was originally a pretty powerful film.” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here, and be sure to let us know what you think of the film as well.

Source: Entertainment Weekly
Tags:
icon More Movie News
Chad Stahelski, The Professionals, John Wick, Clule
The Professionals: Chad Stahelski producing action movie billed as a cross between John Wick and Clue
Joker: Folie à Deux, ending
Joker: Folie à Deux: Todd Phillips breaks down the shocking ending
Michael Biehn, Batman, Tim Burton, Michael Keaton
Michael Biehn came close to starring in Tim Burton’s Batman
Sasha Calle and Teyana Taylor have joined Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in the Joe Carnahan crime thriller RIP
RIP: Sasha Calle, Teyana Taylor join Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in Joe Carnahan crime thriller
View All

About the Author

10175 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Joker: Folie à Deux News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles