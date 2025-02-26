Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav was reportedly furious about box office failure of Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker was an unexpected phenomenon. The origin tale grossed over $1 billion worldwide and even earned Joaquin Phoenix an Academy Award for Best Actor. It really should have stopped there, but with that kind of money on the table, you can’t fault Warner Bros. for getting the ball rolling on a sequel. Unfortunately, Joker: Folie à Deux became one of the biggest bombs of 2024. The sequel only grossed $207.5 million worldwide and was trashed by critics, not exactly the glorious follow-up which the studio had anticipated. According to a report by Bloomberg, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav was left furious about the box office failure of Joker: Folie à Deux.

Zaslav reportedly met with Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy behind closed doors and “ railed against ” the costly misfire. He also attacked them for several other high-budget movies on the slate, which have the potential to crash and burn just like Joker: Folie à Deux. A Warner Bros. spokesperson is quoted as saying that the meeting was “ a straightforward Joker 2 postmortem and a constructive conversation on the slate. “

When all was said and done, reports stated that Joker: Folie à Deux could potentially lose the studio up to $200 million. The film also failed to make a big impression once it hit PVOD and even picked up a large amount of Razzie nominations.