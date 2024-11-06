The failure of Joker: Folie à Deux is no laughing matter as the musical sequel comes off like a bad joke on PVOD

Joker: Folie à Deux will go down as one of the biggest failures at the 2024 box office after its dismal earnings and speedy debut on PVOD. Todd Phillips’ musical sequel earned $204M worldwide, paling compared to the original’s staggering $1B+ blockbuster performance. Opinions differ significantly about the film’s quality (depending on who you talk to). However, most say they feel betrayed by the follow-up, saying it lacks the spirit of the original. Regardless of how you think about the film, money talks in Hollywood, and right now, the Joker sequel comes off like a bad joke. When the film failed to launch above expectations (or remotely close), WB announced a digital release date less than a week into the drama’s theatrical run. Unfortunately, Fandango says sales for Joker: Folie à Deux match the underwhelming performance of its cinematic showing.

Joker: Folie à Deux limped onto the iTunes and Fandango charts in fourth place, positioned behind the excellent Demi Moore body horror The Substance, Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, and Tim Burton’s surprisingly stellar Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Joker: Folie à Deux’s failure isn’t the only reason Todd Phillips is making headlines. Speaking with Empire, Phillips griped about the screening of ads ahead of feature films in theaters, saying, “Stop showing commercials before the movies. We’ve paid for our tickets. We’re excited to be there. The commercials tend to take the air out of the room.”

While I, too, loathe sitting through insufferable advertisements at the cinema, they’re a necessary evil if theater owners wish to keep the lights on. Partnerships and advertisements help pay for silver screen real estate, with sponsorships adding to a theater’s coffers. You’d think the outrageous concessions prices would be enough, but alas. I love a limited-time popcorn bucket as much as the next cinephile, but commercials bring in the big bucks from car manufacturers, cheerfully advertised pharmaceuticals and other companies. Want to learn more about Ozempic? Just ask! Groan.

