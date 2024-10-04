Joker: Folie à Deux – What Did You Think?

Todd Phillips’ long-awaited sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, is tap dancing in theaters, and we want to know what you think about the film!

When the Todd Phillips-directed crime drama Joker opened in theaters in 2019, the War Dogs and The Hangover helmer surprised cinephiles with something different from the DC Universe. Joker’s dark and exploratory take on the classic Batman villain immediately became a cinematic sensation, with scores of moviegoers divided about the film’s unique vision of the Jester of Genocide and the beginnings of his hold over Gotham’s less fortunate and frustrated. Fans demanded a sequel after the gripping film banked over a billion dollars at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film before Deadpool & Wolverine ate Arthur’s lunch. Well, Todd Phillips answered the call, but Joker: Folie à Deux is one of 2024’s most divisive features, with fans and critics feeling confused about its bizarre direction.

Fans entered Panic Mode when Todd Phillips revealed the sequel’s musical roots. How many songs are we talking about here? How do they fit into the overall narrative? Does Phoenix’s tap dancing and Lady Gaga’s crooning get in the way of a satisfying story? Only you can decide how you feel about these elements. While some critics and fans praise Joker: Folie à Deux for taking a wild swing in an era of paint-by-numbers superhero sequels, others feel it’s a toothless courtroom drama lacking the original’s appeal and love affair with anarchy.

For context, PostTrak published a 1/2 star score with a 40% positive rating, similar to Francis Ford Coppola’s self-funded disasterpiece Megalopolis (45%). Meanwhile, 24% of viewers say they’ll recommend Joker: Folie à Deux to their friends. The movie performs poorly on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 37% Critic Score, nose-diving from an initial 62% Fresh posting.

While these numbers paint a grim picture, the only way to know if Joker: Folie à Deux is any good is to see the movie yourself. I’ve lost count of how many times someone (even my co-workers) suggested I wouldn’t like something, and then I came back to them with a list of reasons why the movie hit hard for me. Take this with a grain of salt from a guy whose favorite movie (not the best movie, mind you) is Death to Smoochy, an all-but-forgotten dark comedy panned by critics.

So, what did you think about Joker: Folie à Deux? Please leave your thoughts in the comments section below, and please give folks a heads-up if you’re going to post spoilers. Conversations around Joker: Folie à Deux will surely be hot, so don’t hold back.