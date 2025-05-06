Zoey Deutch, Jon Hamm, & John Slattery to star in a new R-rated Hollywood comedy from Wet Hot American Summer director

Grab a pack of Lucky Strikes, and pour yourself some Canadian Club rye because a Mad Men reunion (of sorts) is on the horizon. According to Variety, Jon Hamm ( Tag, The Town, Your Friends & Neighbors) and John Slattery (Spotlight, Ant-Man, The Adjustment Bureau) will star alongside Zoey Deutch (Juror #2, Before I Fall, Zombieland: Double Tap) for an untitled R-rated comedy from Wet Hot American Summer and Childrens Hospital director David Wain.

The project, which has a placeholder title of Untitled Celebrity Pass Movie, is described as an “off-the-rails odyssey through modern day Hollywood.” David Wain directs the film from a script he co-wrote with Ken Marino, who also stars in the comedy with Sabrina Impacciatore, Ben Wang, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley.

In the untitled film, “a Midwestern bride-to-be, Gail Daughtry (Deutch), has a celebrity hall pass agreement with her fiancé… who uses it. With their relationship in crisis, Gail sets out on an epic journey through Hollywood to even the scales.”

“I have been excited about working with David for 25 years since I read what I thought was the funniest script of all time, ‘Wet Hot American Summer,'” said producer Anthony Bregman. “Now, years later, I am happy to now be working with him and Ken on the only script that’s ever made me laugh harder.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring this wildly fun story to life with such a brilliant team,” said producer Crystine Zhang of Oval-5.

David Wain, Ken Marino, and Charles Zhong join Bregman and Zhang as producers. Robert Herjavec, Chechen Dong, Tom Griffin, Amanda Chang, Adrian Politowski, Jamie Canniffe, Franny Baldwin, Hamm, Deutch, and Slattery are executive producers.

David Wain is a comedy master with countless fan-favorite projects to his name. He starred alongside Kevin Allison, Michael Ian Black, Robert Ben Garant, Todd Holobek, Kerri Kenney, Thomas Lennon, Joe Lo Truglio, Ken Marino, Michael Showalter, and Michael Patrick Jann in The State, a classic and bizarrely funny comedy sketch show. Other projects in Wain’s comedy credits include Wet Hot American Summer, Superstore, Bob’s Burgers, Murderville, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Horrible People, Role Models, Drunk History, and more.

Jon Hamm, John Slattery, and Zoey Deutch sound like a winning combination. With David Wain at the helm, this untitled Hollywood comedy could be another stroke of genius from Wain’s twisted mind. We look forward to learning more as the film comes together.