Jumanji 3: The cast steps out of the video game in first-look at the upcoming sequel

Posted 2 days ago
Jumanji 3 first lookJumanji 3 first look

Production on Jumanji 3 (or is it Jumanji 4?) has officially begun with Jake Kasdan once again stepping into the director’s chair, and a first-look photo has been released. It features Dwayne Johnson’s Dr. Xander ‘Smolder’ Bravestone, Karen Gillan’s Ruby Roundhouse, Kevin Hart’s Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar, and Jack Black’s Professor Sheldon ‘Shelly’ Oberon standing in the middle of a snowy street. It seems that the characters have been unleashed on the real world. I’m sure that will go well.

In addition to the central foursome, the new movie features more than a few returning cast members. Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Ser’Darius Blaine, Morgan Turner, Bebe Neuwirth, Danny DeVito, Lamorne Morris, Marin Hinkle, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, and Rhys Darby are all set to reprise their roles. New additions include Brittany O’Grady (The White Lotus), Burn Gorman (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), Dan Hildebrand (Game of Thrones), and Jack Jewkes (Criminal Minds).

Based on the children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg, the original Jumanji starred the late Robin Williams and revolved around a supernatural board game. Flash forward to 2017, and the board game has become a video game, which traps four teenagers in the game as adult avatars played by Johnson, Hart, Black, and Gillan. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a surprisingly big success, grossing over $962 million worldwide. A sequel, titled Jumanji: The Next Level, followed in 2019 and grossed over $800 million.

Given the success of the first two movies, it’s a little surprising that it’s taken this long for another sequel to come together. Producer Hiram Garcia confirmed that the film was in the early stages all the way back in 2021. “You know, we’re always having conversations, and that’s a family, that entire group if there’s ever been,” Garcia said. “It’s hard to imagine or remember a time I’ve been on a set where it’s just a beloved group of cast and crew and actors and that’s just one of those things where we know we have a really big idea that we want to do with it. We’ve been discussing it. There’s conversations that have been going on & we’re in the process of moving that along. I can’t tell you anything, but we do have big plans for it and that’s one of our favorite projects to work on and that’s cooking away.

Sony Pictures has already announced that the new Jumanji movie will hit theaters on December 11, 2026. Are you looking forward to another Jumanji adventure?

