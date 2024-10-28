Jumanji 3 set for December 2026 release

Are you ready for another game? Sony Pictures has announced that Jumanji 3 is officially in the works, giving the sequel a December 11, 2026 release. The film will screen in IMAX and premium large formats.

It’s expected that director Jake Kasdan and stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan will return for Jumanji 3 as the group are all in talks for the new sequel. The original Jumanji film starring Robin Williams is a beloved classic, so the thought of a sequel wasn’t initially embraced. However, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle proved to be a major success, earning praise from critics and $962 million worldwide. Sony was quick to get the ball rolling on a sequel, and although Jumanji: The Next Level didn’t do quite as well, it still grossed a very impressive $801 million worldwide.

Given the success of the first two movies, the wait for the third sequel has been a little longer than expected. Producer Hiram Garcia confirmed that the film was in the early stages all the way back in 2021. “ You know, we’re always having conversations, and that’s a family, that entire group if there’s ever been, ” Garcia said. “ It’s hard to imagine or remember a time I’ve been on a set where it’s just a beloved group of cast and crew and actors and that’s just one of those things where we know we have a really big idea that we want to do with it. We’ve been discussing it. There’s conversations that have been going on & we’re in the process of moving that along. I can’t tell you anything, but we do have big plans for it and that’s one of our favorite projects to work on and that’s cooking away. “

Kasdan spoke to us about Jumanji 3 just months after the release of Jumanji: The Next Level, but seemed to indicate that it would be nice to take a break between sequels. “ Y’know, we’re just starting to talk about it. We made the first two in rapid succession and it’s been nice to step away for a minute and feel good about taking a break from it for a second and letting them be out there, ” Kasdan said. “ We’re just having the earliest conversations about if there’s gonna be another one, what would that be. So, it’s earliest possible days. “

What do you hope to see in Jumanji 3?