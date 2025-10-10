New Jumanji movie will start production in November

Are you ready for another game? THR reports that the new Jumanji movie is slated to start production in November in Los Angeles. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan will all be back for the sequel, with Jake Kasdan returning to direct.

There will also be some new faces. The report states that Brittany O’Grady (The White Lotus) has signed on, as has Burn Gorman (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice). Plot details are being kept under wraps at this time, but the script has been penned by Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

Based on the children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg, the original Jumanji starred the late Robin Williams and revolved around a supernatural board game. Flash forward to 2017, and the board game has become a video game, which traps four teenagers in the game as adult avatars played by Johnson, Hart, Black, and Gillan. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a surprisingly big success, grossing over $962 million worldwide. A sequel, titled Jumanji: The Next Level, followed in 2019 and grossed over $800 million.

Given the success of the first two movies, it’s a little surprising that it’s taken this long for another sequel to come together. Producer Hiram Garcia confirmed that the film was in the early stages all the way back in 2021. “ You know, we’re always having conversations, and that’s a family, that entire group if there’s ever been, ” Garcia said. “ It’s hard to imagine or remember a time I’ve been on a set where it’s just a beloved group of cast and crew and actors and that’s just one of those things where we know we have a really big idea that we want to do with it. We’ve been discussing it. There’s conversations that have been going on & we’re in the process of moving that along. I can’t tell you anything, but we do have big plans for it and that’s one of our favorite projects to work on and that’s cooking away. “

Last year, Sony Pictures announced that the new Jumanji movie would hit theaters on December 11, 2026. Are you looking forward to another Jumanji adventure?