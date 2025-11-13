Get a first look at Just Play Dead with Samuel L. Jackson, Jackson’s amazing man bun, and Eva Green

Samuel L. Jackson is officially making the leap from the silver screen to Paramount+ for NOLA King, a Tulsa King spinoff hailing from Taylor Sheridan’s ever-expanding universe. NOLA King marks Jackson’s first headlining TV series in his legendary career, with his character, Russell Lee Washington Jr., introduced in the recent season of Tulsa King, which stars Sylvester Stallone. However, Jackson, being the workaholic that we all know he is, isn’t taking any kind of break from the film world whatsoever. Highland Film Group has just given us a new look at Jackson and Eva Green in their upcoming film, Just Play Dead.

Just Play Dead has recently wrapped production in the Canary Islands and comes to us from director Martin Campbell, who you may know as the director of such films as Goldeneye, Casino Royale and The Mask of Zorro. The cast includes Academy Award-nominee Samuel L. Jackson (Universal Pictures’ Argylle, 20th Century Fox’s Kingsman: The Secret Service, Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction), Eva Green (Tim Burton’s Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children, Warner Bros.’ 300: Rise Of An Empire) and Maria Pedraza (Netflix’s Money Heist) Eoin Macken and Jason Fernandez.

The official synopsis reads,

“When wealthy criminal mastermind Jack Wolfe (Samuel L. Jackson) is cornered by the Feds, he plans to fake his own death and claim the $30 million life insurance payout with his “grieving” wife Nora (Eva Green), while framing her surfer lover Chad (Jason Fernandez) for his murder. But Nora is cooking up a scheme of her own: kill Jack for real, frame Chad and keep the fortune for herself. As lies unravel, Nora and Jack scramble to outsmart one another, leaving one burning question: who will come out on top in this twisted game of life and death?”

The new image revealed to us showcases the tension between Jackson and Green as, even in an embrace, Green’s character looks extremely distraught while Jackson looks to have the upper hand at the moment. Jackson also sports a look that can bring to mind his Ordell Robbie character from Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown.

The producers on the film include Head Gear Films’ Phil Hunt (A24’s Talk to Me, Focus Features’ Tar) alongside Gemstone Films’ Valentin Dimitrov (Lionsgate’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard), Sagiv Diamant (Lionsgate’s We Die Young), Moshe Diamant (Martin Campbell’s The Protégé) and Gaby Whyte Hart.





