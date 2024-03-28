Justin Simien to direct sci-fi crime thriller Heist: Or How to Steal a Planet

THR reports that Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien to set to helm Heist: Or How to Steal a Planet, a sci-fi crime thriller based on the comic series by Paul Tobin and Arjuna Susini.

The comic is “set on the planet Heist, home to billions of the worst criminals in the galaxy. The ruling pan-galactic government has no idea what to do with the planet, but a conman named Glane Breld and his band of thieves know exactly what to do with Heist: steal it. The story follows Breld on his madcap scheme to pull off the biggest heist in the history of the galaxy.” I’m not too familiar with the comic series, but that sounds like fun. Christopher Yost, best known for Thor: Ragnarok and The Mandalorian, will pen the script.

In a statement, Justin Simien said, “How To Steal Planet wowed me and I’m humbled by the challenge of bringing a genre bending dose of afro-futurism to the culture.” Tommy Oliver, who will produce the project through his Confluential Films banner, added: “How to Steal a Planet is just a good time. I can’t imagine a better duo than Justin Simien and Christopher Yost to bring this to the screen, especially as a part of Confluential’s growing slate of tentpole films from creators of color.

