The legendary Kane Hodder looks back on his time playing Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th franchise

The Friday the 13th franchise is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion, a convention called Crystal Lake Nightmares was recently held in California, featuring dozens of guests that had a hand in bringing my favorite franchise to the screen. JoBlo’s own Ryan Cultrera was in attendance and had the chance to talk to many of the guests, and in the video embedded above, you can check out his conversation with the legendary Kane Hodder, who played the hockey-masked slasher Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, and Jason X, and also did the motion-capture performance for the character in Friday the 13th: The Game. We’ve shared clips of this interview before and included it when JoBlo’s own Andrew Hatfield named Hodder the best Jason, but in this video you can watch almost 13 minutes of pure Hodder.

Hodder has a stunt career that stretches back to the 1970s. He’s best known for playing Jason Voorhees, but he also has a large fan following from his work in the Hatchet franchise, where he played the swamp-dwelling slasher Victor Crowley in all four of those movies. He’s also done a lot of acting work that didn’t require wearing masks or heavy prosthetics; in fact, he’s closing in on 150 acting credits – including doing a motion-capture performance as the horror icon Leatherface in the recent The Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game, decades after he did Leatherface stunts in the 1990 film Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III.

When I’m not watching Hodder kill people while playing genre icons, I like to play “spot Hodder” while watching action movies, as he did stunt works on films like American Ninja 2, Fair Game, Under Siege, The Last Boy Scout, Lethal Weapon 3, Out for Justice, and Lone Wolf McQuade. Sometimes you can’t pick him out, but sometimes his presence is fairly obvious. For example, he can be seen in three of the four Best of the Best movies.

Are you a fan of Kane Hodder? Take a look at the interview video, then let us know by leaving a comment below.