Kickboxer: Jean-Claude Van Damme classic gets a 3-Disc SteelBook 4K and Blu-ray release this December

Jean-Claude Van Damme fans are in for happy holidays this year, as Lionsgate has announced that they’ll be giving the Van Damme classic Kickboxer a 3-Disc SteelBook 4K UHD and Blu-ray release on December 3rd! The folks at City on Fire got an early look at the steelbook art, and you can check that out in the image at the bottom of this article.

Directed by David Worth from a screenplay written by Glenn A. Bruce (who was working from a story crafted by Van Damme and producer Mark di Salle), Kickboxer has the following synopsis: Eric Sloane is an American kickboxing pro, helped by his brother, Kurt, in his quest for glory. But when the two go to Thailand to take on legendary Tong Po, the opponent viciously beats Eric and leaves him paralyzed. Swearing vengeance, Kurt tracks down master Xian Chow and begins learning the sport himself while also getting caught up in criminal intrigue involving thuggish crime boss Freddy Li.

Van Damme is joined in the cast by Dennis Alexio, Dennis Chan, Michel Qissi, Ka Ting Lee, Rochelle Ashana, and Haskell Anderson.

The 3-Disc Steelbook 4K UHD and Blu-ray release of Kickboxer has the following features: – DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD (Movie/Features) – DISC 2: Blu-ray (Movie/Features) – DISC 3: Blu-ray (Bonus Disc) (Film – International Version) – Audio Commentary with producer Mark di Salle and action film historian Mike Leeder – Audio Commentary with director David Worth, actor Haskell Anderson, and film historian James Bennett – “Vengeance & Redemption” – an Interview with actor Jean-Claude Van Damme – “Bring Me Tong Po” – an Interview with actor Michel Qissi – “Kick The Tree”- an Interview with actor Dennis Chan” – “Focus, Film, Fight!”- an Interview with Director of Photography Jon Kranhouse – Theatrical Trailer – TV Spot – Still Gallery

Kickboxer was my introduction to Van Damme, and I still clearly remember the day the owner of the local video store recommended the movie, newly released on VHS, to me while pointing out the poster on the wall. It remains one of my favorite Van Damme movies to this day, so it’s great to see it getting such a cool 4K UHD and Blu-ray release.

Are you a Kickboxer fan, and will you be buying this steelbook set of the 4K UHD and Blu-ray? Let us know by leaving a comment below.