Quentin Tarantino’s elusive Kill Bill chapter is coming to Fortnite

Posted 10 hours ago

After bringing The Simpsons to Fortnite with a wildly successful update that has players flocking to the Battle Royale in droves, Epic Games and Quentin Tarantino are partnering for a more mature Fortnite expansion in conjunction with the release of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, getting a nationwide release on December 5.

Fortnite’s Chapter 7 launches on November 30, and it features “Yuki’s Revenge,” a lost chapter from Kill Bill that Tarantino wrote in 2003 but never filmed.

Per nofilmschool.com, the lost chapter will focus on Yuki Yubari, the sister of Gogo Yubari (that terrifying schoolgirl with the chain and ball who fought The Bride in the Vol. 1 restaurant). In Tarantino’s original script, Yuki travels to the United States in pursuit of revenge after her sister’s death, culminating in a showdown with Black Mamba that ends with the destruction of the iconic Pussy Wagon.

Initially, the content was supposed to be a part of Fortnite’s Chapter 5 offerings, but the update did not pass the sniff test. When the game updates on November 30, players will see skins for The Bride, Gogo, and Yuki coming to the game.

A version of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair was shown at Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema that had a 248-minute running time, including a 15-minute intermission. However, multiple sites list the running time for the Lionsgate theatrical release as 281 minutes, or 4 hours and 41 minutes. As World of Reel notes, we know that changes have been made for this version of the epic: “The combined cut also eliminates Volume 1’s cliffhanger and Volume 2’s opening recap, while adding a never-before-seen 7½-minute animated sequence.” The blood-soaked fight between the Crazy 88, which was initially presented in black and white to avoid an NC-17 rating, is now in color.

According to a press release for Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, Tarantino’s upcoming presentation is 275 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. At 4 hours and 35 minutes, this is 27 minutes longer than the version of the film shown at the New Beverly.

What do you think about Quentin Tarantino teaming up with Fortnite to help celebrate the release of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair? Let us know in the comments section below.

