Lionsgate to get its ticket punched with an English-language remake of the hyper-violent Indian action film Kill

Before the ultra-violent Indian action film Kill pulls out of the station to ride a pain train toward the North American box office, Lionsgate announced that 87Eleven Entertainment, the production company behind the billion-dollar John Wick franchise, will produce an English-language remake of the upcoming movie. Described as India’s goriest and most intensely violent film, Kill is a balls-to-the-wall action thriller with villains looking like chunks of Swiss cheese after a flurry of creative stab wounds and neck snaps.

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat directs Kill from a script he wrote with Ayesha Syed. The plot revolves around a passenger on a train to New Delhi. The train soon becomes a combat battleground as a pair of commandos face an army of invading bandits. What was supposed to be a leisurely trek turns into a claustrophobic bloodbath, with death and destruction filling every car along a fast-moving train.

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions’ release of the original Hindi-language version of Kill opens in U.S. theaters on Thursday, July 4. Kill is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta for Dharma Productions, and Guneet Monga Kapoor & Achin Jain from Sikhya Entertainment.

“Kill is one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies I’ve seen recently,” said 87Eleven Entertainment’s Chad Stahelski. “Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible. It’s exciting to be developing an English-language version—we have big shoes to fill and I’m looking forward to working with Nikhil, Karan, Apoorva, Guneet, and Achin to achieve that.”

In a joint statement, the producers said, “When we made Kill with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, we dreamed of global love, and seeing North American theaters chant ‘Kill! Kill! Kill!‘ was like seeing that vision come alive. As we approach our global release, we are thrilled that 87Eleven Entertainment will produce a remake of our film in English. Partnering with Lionsgate, the award-winning studio behind genre-defining action movies, has been incredibly gratifying. This announcement coming before the original film’s release is unprecedented and a big win for Indian cinema. We are truly honored.”

Now, just because an English-language remake is on the way, that doesn’t mean you should sleep on seeing Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s Kill in theaters. If you’ve not seen a trailer for Kill yet, check it out, and try not to lose your lunch if you’re someone who balks at the sight of blood.

As the project develops, we’ll bring you more news about this promising Kill remake. Who would you cast in a Kill remake? Let us know in the comments section below.