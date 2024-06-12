Kill trailer: gory, violent action thriller reaches theatres next month

A full trailer has been revealed for Lionsgate’s release of the violent, gory action thriller Kill, from director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

By

Last week, we saw a gory, violent clip from the action thriller Kill – an appropriate piece of marketing, since Kill is being described as “India’s goriest and most intensely violent film.” Lionsgate is set to give the film a theatrical release in the United States on July 4th, and with that date right around the corner, a full trailer has now arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

The film will be reaching theatres in India the day after it opens in the U.S.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, who also wrote the screenplay with Ayesha Syed, Kill centers on a passenger on a train to New Delhi. The train soon becomes a combat battleground as a pair of commandos face an army of invading bandits. What was supposed to be a leisurely trek turns into a claustrophobic bloodbath, with death and destruction filling every car along a fast-moving train.

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s previous directing credits include the drama Saluun, the crime comedy Long Live Brij Mohan, the romantic drama Hurdang, and the thriller Apurva.

If you want to know more about the plot, the folks at Collider have us covered: Kill follows Amrit (Lakshya) and Tulika (Tanya Maniktala), whose relationship is jeopardized after Tulika’s family finds out about it. As they take her away for an arranged marriage, commando Amrit and his friend are far from willing to let fate dictate their story. The troop embarks on a “rescue” mission that becomes a gory adventure and blurs the line between their duty and emotions, elaborating the theme of “how far a man can go for love.”

Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Chauhan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Adrija Sinha, Harsh Chhaya, Parth Tiwari, and more are in the cast with Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala.

What did you think of the trailer for Kill? Will you be watching this movie on the big screen next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

I’m always open to checking out a cool, new action movie, especially one that promises gory, excessively violent action sequences, so I’ll be taking a look at Kill at some point.

Kill

