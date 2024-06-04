A new gory and violent clip and poster for the intense action film Kill finds villains riding a train to Stabbingtown

All aboard! The Pain Train is leaving the station, and you want to avoid getting stuck riding coach! Lionsgate is giving action fans something to hide the wet spot in their pants about today with a new clip and poster for Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s (Saluun, The Gone Game, Hurdang) Kill. Described as India’s goriest and most intensely violent film, Kill is a balls-to-the-wall action thriller with more villains looking like Swiss cheese after a flurry of creative stab wounds and neck snaps.

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat directs Kill from a script he wrote with Ayesha Syed. The plot revolves around a passenger on a train to New Delhi. The train soon becomes a combat battleground as a pair of commandos face an army of invading bandits. What was supposed to be a leisurely trek turns into a claustrophobic bloodbath, with death and destruction filling every car along a fast-moving train.

Today’s Kill clip finds the film’s protagonist, Amrit (Lakshya), stabbing thugs like pincushions at an over-caffeinated sewing circle. As each villain attempts to put our hero down for a dirt nap, Lakshya retaliates with sweet moves and slick choreography like he’s listening to Deftones’ “Knife Party” at top volume as he pokes holes in arteries and makes a mess of one train car at a time.

The feature, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, made its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival to critical acclaim. Here’s a more detailed description of the plot courtesy of Collider’s report:

Kill follows Amrit (Lakshya) and Tulika (Tanya Maniktala), whose relationship is jeopardized after Tulika’s family finds out about it. As they take her away for an arranged marriage, commando Amrit and his friend are far from willing to let fate dictate their story. The troop embarks on a “rescue” mission that becomes a gory adventure and blurs the line between their duty and emotions, elaborating the theme of “how far a man can go for love.”

Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Chauhan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Adrija Sinha, Harsh Chhaya, Parth Tiwari, and more join Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala as cast members of Bhat’s outrageous film.

How pumped are you for Kill? The film arrives exclusively in theaters on July 4, 2024. Get your ticket punched, and get ready for a hell of a ride!