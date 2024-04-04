Climb aboard the train to Stabsville as India’s goriest action film yet goes into overdrive in the Kill trailer

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat invites audiences to ride aboard the Pain Train as a passenger fights for his life through bandits in the Kill trailer.

All aboard! The Pain Train is leaving the station, and you want to avoid getting stuck riding coach! Lionsgate is giving action fans something to crow about today with the debut of the brutal Kill trailer. Described as India’s goriest and most intensely violent film, Kill is like David Leitch’s Bullet Train on steroids, if those steroids were taking steroids!

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat (Saluun, The Gone Game, Hurdang) directs Kill from a script he wrote with Ayesha Syed. The plot revolves around a passenger on a train to New Delhi. The train soon becomes a combat battleground as a pair of commandos face an army of invading bandits. What was supposed to be a leisurely trek turns into a claustrophobic bloodbath, with death and destruction filling every car along a fast-moving train.

The feature, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, made its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival to critical acclaim. Here’s a more detailed description of the plot courtesy of Collider’s report:

Kill follows Amrit (Lakshya) and Tulika (Tanya Maniktala), whose relationship is jeopardized after Tulika’s family finds out about it. As they take her away for an arranged marriage, commando Amrit and his friend are far from willing to let fate dictate their story. The troop embarks on a “rescue” mission that becomes a gory adventure and blurs the line between their duty and emotions, elaborating the theme of “how far a man can go for love.”

Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Chauhan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Adrija Sinha, Harsh Chhaya, Parth Tiwari, and more join Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala as cast members of Bhat’s outrageous film.

Is anyone else getting Train to Busan and The Raid: Redemption vibes from today’s Kill trailer? I’m a huge fan of foreign action films, with movies like The Night Comes For Us and Headshot being two of my favorites. Kill looks right up my alley, and some of those kill shots and extreme stabbings in the trailer are gnarly! I look forward to screaming at my TV while Lakshya tears everyone on the train a new asshole with his sweet moves and give no f**ks attitude. Let’s go!