Kill: We Interview the star, Lakshya, the director, and producers of the action extravaganza

One of the buzziest action movies of the year is the Bollywood flick Kill. The movie has already been slotted for an English-language remake from 87Eleven, but the producers behind Kill are hoping American audiences discover this unique spin on the classic martial arts film in theatres now. To note, while Bollywood is an insanely popular industry, it has never really done a stripped down action film like this. Typically, their action movies fall into the “Massala” category, where a little bit of everything is thrown in, like music, comedy, action and more. A good recent example is the Shah Rukh Khan film, Pathaan. Kill is something different. It runs under two hours; there are no musical numbers, very little comedy, and the violence is hardcore.

In Kill, Bollywood heartthrob Lakshya plays a commando who discovers his girlfriend is being forced into an arranged marriage, so he hops a train bound for Delhi to help her escape. But, the train winds up being hijacked by bandits, and now he must do battle with a full train of killers to save his dream woman.

The action in Kill is unique for the genre in that it’s all close-quarters and done with edged weapons. Indeed, I’ve never seen a martial arts action film quite like Kill, with it feeling a bit like The Raid on a train. It’s well worth checking out (read our review here), and embedded above, you can see our interviews with Lakshya, director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, and famed Bollywood producers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor.

Kill is now playing in theaters!