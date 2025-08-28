Killing Satoshi: Pete Davidson, Casey Affleck to star in Doug Liman’s new Bitcoin thriller

Variety reports that Pete Davidson and Casey Affleck are set to star in Killing Satoshi, a conspiracy thriller directed by Doug Liman about the identity of the mysterious individual behind the creation of Bitcoin.

“ I love David and Goliath stories, ” Liman said in a statement. “ Killing Satoshi follows unlikely antiheroes taking on the most powerful people on the planet in an epic battle that strikes at the core of what is money and who controls it. I’m so excited to be collaborating with Casey Affleck again opposite the incredible Pete Davidson. “

Producer Ryan Kavanaugh added, “ This is not just a movie about Bitcoin and its elusive and mysterious origins but really about what it stands for. We look at this film much the same way as we did with ‘Social Network’ and its examination of Facebook. This should equally be a look into the world of what Bitcoin really is. ” The project “ weaves together political intrigue, high-tech espionage and a race against time as forces across the globe — spanning governments, Wall Street and Silicon Valley — wage an all-out battle for control. ” Production on the project is set to kick off in London this October, with the film expected to be released in 2026.

Satoshi Nakamoto is the name given to the person or persons who developed Bitcoin, but very little is known about them. They are considered to be among the wealthiest people in the world — with recent estimates putting the fortune at around $135 billion — but the Bitcoin wallets attributed to Nakamoto have remained untouched for fifteen years.