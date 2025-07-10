The world ain’t right with Hank Hill in the new trailer to Hulu’s King of the Hill revival

Hank Hill returns home and finds that his hometown is just a bit off in the newly released trailer for the new King of the Hill sequel season. The show’s synopsis reads, “Set in the fictional Arlen, Texas, the original series followed the life of Hank Hill, an enthusiastic seller of propane and propane accessories; his wife, Peggy, local Boggle champ and substitute teacher; and their son, Bobby, who defied any expectation his father had for a son. Hank’s friends – conspiracy theorist Dale, military barber Bill, and cool but inarticulate Boomhauer, along with Peggy’s friends Minh and meteorologist Nancy, and Bobby’s friend Connie helped the Hills navigate a changing world.”

Mike Judge returns for the new episodes, and just like his Beavis and Butt-Head revival, the Hills are doing their best to navigate “advances” of the modern world with Uber drivers, gender identity confusion and fruity beer. Set to premiere on August 4, the 10-episode season has a synopsis that reads, “After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.” Emmy-winning comedian and actor Ronny Chieng joins the cast of this incarnation as returning character, Kahn Souphanousinphone.

Judge is back to voice Hank and Boomhauer, alongside Kathy Najimy as Peggy, Pamela Adlon as Bobby, Stephen Root as Bill, Ashley Gardner as Nancy, and Lauren Tom as Minh and Connie. Judge will also executive produce alongside Greg Daniels, with Saladin Patterson serving as showrunner. “We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago,” said Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television streaming originals. “This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group.“

King of the Hill, from 20th Television Animation, is executive produced by original co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, as well as incoming executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson. Additionally, 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein, and Bandera Entertainment’s Dustin Davis serve as executive producers. The Emmy-winning series ran for 13 seasons with over 250 episodes on Fox and all seasons now stream on Hulu.



