Break out the propane! Hulu’s King of the Hill revival is getting a two-season renewal!

Fire up the grill and prepare yourself for more blue-collar comedy because Hulu is giving King of the Hill a two-season renewal! This outstanding news includes a 20-episode order for the revival series from Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, which will take us through Season 17 with the Hill family.

King of the Hill was revived in January 2023 with a 20-episode order. The revival received rave reviews from critics, including JoBlo’s Tyler Nichols, who gave Season 14 of the show a 9/10 in his review. In his write-up, Tyler said, “This season is a return to form for the series. Those who were worried this would carry over more traits from the end of the show should set those fears aside and look at this as even more of a continuation of those first six seasons. There are some beautiful tributes to Johnny Hardwick and Jonathan Joss, two important actors to the series that both sadly passed away before the new series aired. I can’t wait for Season 15 and hope that we get many more adventures with these wonderful citizens of Arlen.”

Tyler’s not the only one who enjoyed King of the Hill Season 14. According to analysts, the premiere of Season 14 in August scored the best adult animation launch in five years on Disney+ and Hulu. The first episode drew 4.4 million views in its first week of streaming, according to Disney. Meanwhile, Season 15 arrives next year.

The success of the King of the Hill revival has also led to renewed interest in the previous seasons. Viewership of the last thirteen seasons has grown by 41%. Disney is also highlighting the show’s social media dominance, noting it has generated more video views than any other Hulu original comedy this year, while also driving more engagements, shares, and new followers than any other first-season Hulu original in 2024. Not bad for a show that had been off the air for fifteen years.

The revival picks up eight years after the events of the original series. Hank and Peggy Hill have been living and working in Saudi Arabia, but have returned home to a changed Arlen, Texas, to reconnect with old friends such as Dale, Boomhauer, and Bill. Their son Bobby is living his dream as the chef of a Japanese-German-American fusion restaurant, all while hanging out with his former classmates Joseph, Connie, and Chane.

