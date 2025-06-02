Jonathan Joss, best known for voicing John Redcorn on King of the Hill, is dead at 59 after shooting

Jonathan Joss, the actor best known for voicing John Redcorn in King of the Hill, is dead at 59. He was reportedly shot and killed by a neighbour after a “ heated argument. ” The suspect, 56-year-old Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, fled the scene but has since been apprehended and charged with murder.

According to a report from the San Antonio Police Department, Joss was found near the roadway of the location. The officers attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing. In a statement on Joss’ Facebook page, his husband Tristan Kern de Gonzales said that Joss was “ murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other. “

From 1997 to 2009, Joss provided the voice of John Redcorn on King of the Hill, taking over the role after the passing of original voice actor Victor Aaron, who tragically died in a car accident in 1996. Joss was set to return for the upcoming King of the Hill revival, and reportedly had already begun recording. He attended the ATX TV Festival last week, where the first peek at the new series was released. He later posted a video on Instagram just hours before his death, discussing how the “ reboot is up and moving. “

Joss is also known for playing Ken Hotate on Parks and Recreation, the tribal elder of the Wamapoke Native American tribe and owner of the Wamapoke Casino. The actor also made appearances on TV shows such as Walker, Texas Ranger, Charmed, ER, Friday Night Lights, Ray Donovan, and Tulsa King. He can also be seen in movies such as Almost Heroes, True Grit, The Magnificent Seven, and The Forever Purge.

The King of the Hill franchise has sadly lost more than a few of its major actors over the years, including Brittney Murphy (Luanne), Johnny Hardwick (Dale), and Tom Petty (Lucky). Very sad that we now have to add Jonathan Joss to that list.