King of the Hill revival teaser reveals release date and a grown up Bobby Hill

Hulu has dropped the first teaser trailer for the upcoming King of the Hill revival series, and y’all ain’t ready for adult Bobby! The teaser consists of the new opening credit sequence, which, at first glance, seems a lot like the original. However, the seasons (and years) quickly change, until the Hill family moves away, and Bill, Boomhauer, and Dale actually get a new neighbour for a bit. Thankfully, Hank and Peggy move back to their old house and are joined by their now adult son.

Set to premiere on August 4, the 10-episode season finds “ Hank and Peggy Hill are now retired and return to a changed Arlen after years of working in Saudi Arabia; and Bobby is 21 and living his best life while navigating adulthood as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph, and Chane. “

It’s not unheard of, but animated shows don’t typically age up their characters, no matter how many years they’re on the air. Catching up with the Hills after so many years have passed will be interesting, but I’m looking forward to it.

Mike Judge is back to voice Hank and Boomhauer, alongside Kathy Najimy as Peggy, Pamela Adlon as Bobby, Stephen Root as Bill, Ashley Gardner as Nancy, and Lauren Tom as Minh and Connie. Judge will also executive produce alongside Greg Daniels, with Saladin Patterson serving as showrunner. “ We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago, ” said Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television streaming originals. “ This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group. “