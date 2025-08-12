King of the Hill revival series becomes Disney’s most-watched premiere for an adult-animated series in five years

I wasn’t certain how the King of the Hill revival series would be received, but to my surprise (and delight), not only have the new crop of episodes been almost universally praised, but the series is also a significant ratings success. In fact, the first episode has reached 4.4 million views in its first seven days of streaming, making it the most-watched adult animated season premiere across Hulu and Disney+ in five years. Ho yeah!

The success of the King of the Hill revival has also led to renewed interest in the previous seasons. Viewership of the last thirteen seasons has grown by 41%. Disney is also highlighting the show’s social media dominance, noting it has generated more video views than any other Hulu original comedy this year, while also driving more engagements, shares, and new followers than any other first-season Hulu original in 2024. Not bad for a show that had been off the air for fifteen years.

The revival picks up eight years after the events of the original series. Hank and Peggy Hill have been living and working in Saudi Arabia, but have returned home to a changed Arlen, Texas, to reconnect with old friends such as Dale, Boomhauer, and Bill. Their son Bobby is living his dream as the chef of a Japanese-German-American fusion restaurant, all while hanging out with his former classmates Joseph, Connie, and Chane.

Our own Tyler Nichols loved the revival. “ I’m happy to say that this new iteration absolutely nails the tone and spirit of what made KOTH great, ” Nichols wrote. “ This is my favorite animated series of all time, so I had very high expectations, and they were met in just about every way. ” You can check out his full review right here.

Another season of the King of the Hill revival is expected to follow, and now that Disney has a verified hit, perhaps more will follow. I’ve been resisting the urge to binge all the episodes (not having any time to do so helps in that regard), but I’m about halfway through now and already feeling hungry for more.